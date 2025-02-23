Ralo Affiliate Goldmouf Famgoon Alleges He Beat Up Jeezy Over $50K

Recently, Ralo affiliate Goldmouf Famgoon took to social media to reflect on an alleged run-in he had with Jeezy. According to him, they allegedly got into a physical altercation, and he won. It remains unclear exactly what led up to the alleged incident. Goldmouf suggests it had something to do with $50K, however.
"That was personal, homie, that was street sh*t," he begins in a clip. "Miss me with all that fanned out a** sh*t." Goldmouf continued, slamming those accusing him of hating on Jeezy due to his financial status. "All you n****s that got opinions, you n****s never even had $50K a day in your life," he said. "You n****s never had 50 bands to even know how it feel for a n***a to run off with your motherf*ckin' 50 bands." He went on, holding up several stacks of cash to prove that he's not broke. "Do I look like I'm f*cking broke?" he asked.
Jeezy's Divorce
"I just kicked @jeezy a**!!" he alleged in his caption. At the time of writing, Jeezy has yet to respond to Goldmouf's allegations. This is far from the only drama he's dealing with these days, however. He's also currently in the midst of a messy divorce from his ex, Jeannie Mai. Last month, it was even reported that the police were called in December after Mai went to Jeezy's home to retrieve some of her belongings. Allegedly, she was denied access.
“The police were not called to make a scene but instead to report that the court order was being violated," her attorney claimed, per AllHipHop. Her complaint also states that “the police officer informed the house manager that a court order was, in fact, being violated." Eventually, Mai was able to get into his garage where her items were being stored, only to find that they'd allegedly been damaged. “The boxes were wet, with water having soaked through the boxes, damaging personal items. There were mouse traps set in the garage, presumably set for mice which had eaten through some of the boxes,” her complaint alleges.