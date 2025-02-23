Ralo Affiliate Goldmouf Famgoon Alleges He Beat Up Jeezy Over $50K

Recently, Ralo affiliate Goldmouf Famgoon took to social media to reflect on an alleged run-in he had with Jeezy. According to him, they allegedly got into a physical altercation, and he won. It remains unclear exactly what led up to the alleged incident. Goldmouf suggests it had something to do with $50K, however.

"That was personal, homie, that was street sh*t," he begins in a clip. "Miss me with all that fanned out a** sh*t." Goldmouf continued, slamming those accusing him of hating on Jeezy due to his financial status. "All you n****s that got opinions, you n****s never even had $50K a day in your life," he said. "You n****s never had 50 bands to even know how it feel for a n***a to run off with your motherf*ckin' 50 bands." He went on, holding up several stacks of cash to prove that he's not broke. "Do I look like I'm f*cking broke?" he asked.

Read More: Jeannie Mai Reportedly Called The Cops On Jeezy Amid Messy Divorce

Jeezy's Divorce

"I just kicked @jeezy a**!!" he alleged in his caption. At the time of writing, Jeezy has yet to respond to Goldmouf's allegations. This is far from the only drama he's dealing with these days, however. He's also currently in the midst of a messy divorce from his ex, Jeannie Mai. Last month, it was even reported that the police were called in December after Mai went to Jeezy's home to retrieve some of her belongings. Allegedly, she was denied access.