Jeezy “Does Not Feel Safe” Letting Ex Jeannie Mai Walk Around His House

Jeezy recently raised some concerns about his ex's upcoming visit.

Recently, Jeezy raised concerns amid his split from Jeannie Mai and asked the court to enforce some guidelines for her upcoming visit to his home. In Touch exclusively reports that the former pair went back and forth in court over furniture purchased during their marriage in November. According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Mai claimed to have property at Jeezy's house that she needed to pick up. The judge has given her 21 days to pick up the items, which reportedly include trophies, clothes, books, and more.

Jeezy said he was “perfectly fine with [Jeannie] coming to his residence to retrieve her personal property.” He added, however, that he has “legitimate concerns about Jeannie being able to walk through the whole house." The rapper alleges that in September of 2023, Mai came to the house and downloaded footage from his security system. Reportedly, it showed him locking his doors while holding a gun. He accuses her of using this footage to “justify withholding” their daughter from him.

“[Jeezy] does not feel safe having [Jeannie] in his home. Given [Jeannie’s] history of attempting to destroy [Jeezy’s] career with misleading information, [Jeezy] would have no way of knowing if [Jeannie] is planting listening devices or cameras in his home," his lawyer wrote. "[Jeannie] is angry about the parties divorce and she is revengeful. In addition, the mere presence of [Jeannie] inside [Jeezy’s] home and personal space, after the highly contested nature of the divorce case, would absolutely destroy [Jeezy’s] peace and tranquility, as well as invade his privacy."