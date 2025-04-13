Jeezy’s Former Manager Hits Him With Countersuit Amid Fierce Financial Dispute

It's been an undoubtedly tough few months for Jeezy, and unfortunately for the rapper, he recently ran into yet another obstace. In February of this year, he filed a lawsuit against his former managers, Solomon Fornie and Eddie Bridgeman. According to TMZ, he accused them of withholding access to Agency 99’s financial records. He says that this has allegedly prevented him from fulfilling legal requirements to either dissolve or reinstate the company.

Now, however, Fornie has fired back. AllHipHop reports that he's filed a countersuit, insisting that he played a pivotal role in saving both Jeezy's career and personal finances. “I put my finances, my credit, and my reputation on the line to rebuild Jenkins’ career from the ground up,” his filing states. “He went from foreclosure to Forbes, and now he wants to pretend I was never there.” He alleges that he worked without commission for five years, receiving only a stipend tied to an Avion Tequila deal. Fornie also alleges that he borrowed $400K to keep things running, paid off Jeezy's homes, covered payroll for his businesses, and more.

Jeezy Divorce

Jeezy attends the 9th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show on February 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Blue Jacket Fashion Show)

This isn't the only battle Jeezy is a part of these days, however. In September of last year, it was revealed that he filed for a divorce from Jeannie Mai after roughly two years of marriage. It didn't take long for things to get ugly. They former pair have since traded accusations of domestic violence and other wrongdoings. In December, police even reportedly got involved. Mai called them during an attempt to retrieve her belongings from Jeezy's home.

According to her, she was allegedly denied access to the home when she got there. Eventually, she was let into the garage where her belongings her being stored. Allegedly, they had been damaged. “The boxes were wet, with water having soaked through the boxes, damaging personal items. There were mouse traps set in the garage, presumably set for mice which had eaten through some of the boxes,” her filing alleged.