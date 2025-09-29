Jeezy Celebrates His Birthday With DJ Drama-Assisted Mixtape "Still Snowin'"

Jeezy and DJ Drama have a rich history together, collaborating on mixtapes since the mid-2000s, and this effort is a whole lot of fun.

Jeezy is in the middle of an exciting run right now. The trap legend recently announced that he would be bringing his TM:101 orchestra to Las Vegas for a four-day residency. It's kicking off on October 31 and November 1. It will then wrap up in December with shows on the 19th and 21st.

This extension announcement of his already ongoing orchestra trek arrived just a few days before his birthday (September 28). He celebrated in a big way, delivering a brand-new mixtape with longtime collaborator DJ Drama called Still Snowin'.

"I also wanted to keep going. I feel like I’m in the zone. I’ve got my second wind in my creative space. Still Snowin' is a Gangsta Grillz. Sept. 28 is my birthday. It’s one of my favorite projects ever."

He certainly sounds like he got his second wind as he sounds loose and totally in his element. Interestingly, though, the production isn't your usual anthemic trap you know Jeezy for. Instead, there's a 80s and 90s aesthetic going on.

Even though it's very much not a pop record, the instrumentals, which are helmed by DJ Toomp and Don Cannon, have this grand, disco-esque feel to them. It sounds weird, but trust us, it kind of works.

This is somewhat of a sequel to their 2022 effort SNOFALL, which featured 42 Dugg, Lil Durk, and EST Gee.

Jeezy & DJ Drama Still Snowin'

Still Snowin' Tracklist:

  1. Still Snowin'
  2. Slide For Sho
  3. Treason
  4. Snowman Party
  5. Inside My Soul
  6. My Friends
  7. Another Sad Song
  8. Bruce Wayne
  9. The Whole Team
  10. Don't Play Bout Me
  11. Head To The Sky (You Can Win)
  12. Anything
  13. Hustlers Paradise
  14. Keep That Same Energy
  15. Thug Life Again
  16. Back For More
  17. If You Don't Know Me

