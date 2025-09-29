Jeezy is in the middle of an exciting run right now. The trap legend recently announced that he would be bringing his TM:101 orchestra to Las Vegas for a four-day residency. It's kicking off on October 31 and November 1. It will then wrap up in December with shows on the 19th and 21st.
This extension announcement of his already ongoing orchestra trek arrived just a few days before his birthday (September 28). He celebrated in a big way, delivering a brand-new mixtape with longtime collaborator DJ Drama called Still Snowin'.
"I also wanted to keep going. I feel like I’m in the zone. I’ve got my second wind in my creative space. Still Snowin' is a Gangsta Grillz. Sept. 28 is my birthday. It’s one of my favorite projects ever."
He certainly sounds like he got his second wind as he sounds loose and totally in his element. Interestingly, though, the production isn't your usual anthemic trap you know Jeezy for. Instead, there's a 80s and 90s aesthetic going on.
Even though it's very much not a pop record, the instrumentals, which are helmed by DJ Toomp and Don Cannon, have this grand, disco-esque feel to them. It sounds weird, but trust us, it kind of works.
This is somewhat of a sequel to their 2022 effort SNOFALL, which featured 42 Dugg, Lil Durk, and EST Gee.
Jeezy & DJ Drama Still Snowin'
Still Snowin' Tracklist:
- Still Snowin'
- Slide For Sho
- Treason
- Snowman Party
- Inside My Soul
- My Friends
- Another Sad Song
- Bruce Wayne
- The Whole Team
- Don't Play Bout Me
- Head To The Sky (You Can Win)
- Anything
- Hustlers Paradise
- Keep That Same Energy
- Thug Life Again
- Back For More
- If You Don't Know Me