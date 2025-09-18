Jeezy Announces Massive Las Vegas Residency With "TM:101" Live Orchestra

Jeezy dropped his iconic album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101 20 years ago, and he has a lot to celebrate this year as a result. As an expansion of his live orchestra tour for this debut studio LP's 20th anniversary, he announced a Las Vegas residency later in 2025 to cap this celebratory run off at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Per Billboard, there are four dates on this residency at the location's PH Live auditorium. First off, October 31 and November 1 will feature "TM:101 Live – The Masquerade," whereas December 19 and 21 will boast "TM:101 Live – The Nutcracker." A 101-piece orchestra directed by composer Derrick Hodge will lead all four shows, along with help from The Snowman himself plus live DJ sets from DJ Drama and DJ Ace.

Speaking of the former, Jeezy and DJ Drama are dropping a mixtape. The next installment in the Gangsta Grillz series will be titled Still Snowin', and it comes out on the trap pioneer's 48th birthday (Sunday, September 28).

"We’re celebrating 20 years of TM:101, which has been amazing and a milestone in my career," the CTE New World boss reportedly stated. "I also wanted to keep going. I feel like I’m in the zone. I’ve got my second wind in my creative space. Still Snowin' is a Gangsta Grillz. Sept. 28 (when it releases) is my birthday. It’s one of my favorite projects ever."

Back to the Vegas residency, though, the presale for these events went live yesterday (Wednesday, September 17) and the general sale opens tomorrow (Friday, September 19).

Jeezy Residency

Elsewhere, Jeezy's been pretty reminiscent this year. During a recent interview, he recalled how Jay-Z took him off the Beyoncé collab "Drunk In Love."

"He came in the room and she's like, ‘You got something for this?'" the Columbia native remarked. "You know, I’m going in. It sounded crazy. This is her song, but I’m just trying to go hard. He probably like, ‘Oh nah. We not putting that out.'"