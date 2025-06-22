Jeezy recently appeared on Carmelo Anthony's 7PM In Brooklyn podcast for a wide-ranging conversation, going over his NFL fandom and his Jay-Z collaborations. In fact, he had a particular story to tell about a scrapped music video for their iconic "Seen It All" collab and how Bobby Shmurda changed their plans.

According to the Atlanta rapper, they had a whole treatment and shooting plan set up for their 2014 collab. But around that time, "Hot N***a" blew Bobby up to insane levels. In a clip caught by The Hip-Hop Wolf on Instagram, he explained how Hov chose to let Shmurda enjoy his breakout and scrap their video idea.

"Real story: me, Hov... all sat in his office and wrote a treatment for the video," Jeezy remarked concerning Jay-Z. "We was gon' fly into Miami on jets, do the first verses on the runway. Then we was gon' do a party at LIV and invite everybody for a pool party and do a show that night. This was happening. And then Bobby Shmurda came. 'Cause [Jay] called me. He's like – what's the name, 'Hot N***a'? He's like, 'I don't know, man.' It was just, like, damn. He was like, 'Let's let Bobby do his thing.' I was like, 'S**t!' It was gon' happen. Shout out to Bobby."

Jay-Z Roc Nation

Elsewhere, Bobby Shmurda's going through it these days thanks to some touring struggles and potential legal trouble on the way. But no matter what he faces in the near future, fans will always remember that iconic 2014 moment.

As for the Roc Nation mogul, there is some online drama brewing in Jay-Z's direction thanks to some recent Nicki Minaj tweets. She hasn't been shy about making her frustrations with the Roc and its leader very clear, even taking it to wax on the "Banned From NO" remix.

Nevertheless, Jeezy has a tour to look forward to, so we're sure he's thinking ahead for the most part. But these brief moments of reminiscing are always curious to see. That's especially the case when artistic solidarity and respect shows up in unexpected but still heartening ways.