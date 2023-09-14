Jeezy Recalls How Jay-Z Hopped On “My President” & Their Wild Live Debut

It's not always that an artist gets to hear a remix of their song live for the first time alongside a lot of fans. Still, that's exactly what happened to Jeezy when it comes to his track "My President," which has a killer Jay-Z feature on the remix. Moreover, the trap pioneer recently stopped by NFL MVP Cam Newton's Funky Friday Podcast earlier this week. During their conversation, he told the story of how Hov really wanted to be on that beat and how they got those gears turning. In fact, the Atlanta legend was incredibly surprised when the New York rapper got on stage and performed his verse- which his collaborator had never heard prior.

"I remember Jay-Z called, he was like, ‘Yo man, I need to put a verse on that ‘My President,’" Jeezy began. "I ain’t heard the verse, we in the club and I’m performing the song, the music stops. He start rapping the verse I’ve never heard in the club in front of everybody and they’re going cr*zy. I’m just sitting up there I looked at my man like, ‘I told you! I told you!"

Jeezy On Funky Friday

"My President" appeared on Jeezy's fifth studio album The Recession, which he also called his best. As far as how Jay-Z entered the picture, that's actually because of, well, a president. The Snowman and the Roc mogul were at Washington, D.C.'s Love Nightclub in January of 2009 to celebrate President Barack Obama's inauguration, which is where Mr. Carter debuted his verse. The energy in that room must've been electric for many different reasons. Few collabs have such a specific and meaningful context behind them.

Still, the 45-year-old did it all for the love of the game; he's making his money elsewhere. In a recent interview with Forbes New Money, he spoke on how his business ventures outside of rap, like food and liquor (not the Lupe Fiasco album), got him some bags. It's something that the two lyricists can share, actually, and hopefully there's another stellar link-up on the way. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Jay-Z and Jeezy.

