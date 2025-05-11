Bobby Shmurda Owns Up To Tour Failure, Lawsuits On The Way

Bobby Shmurda ain’t lettin’ no internet rumors slow his motion.

The Brooklyn rapper hopped on Instagram Live last night to clear the air about the sudden cancellation of his “Still Alive Tour.” Word on the net was he couldn’t move more than 10 tickets a city. Bobby wasn’t feelin’ that narrative.

“We got a lil’ mini tour comin’ up,” he told his fans. “Dates droppin’ soon. Be ready.” Calm but locked in, he let folks know he’s far from done.

The update came after a messy back-and-forth with his own team. Bobby had already blamed his manager Big Gwop and booking agent Philip Stengel for botching the rollout. Stengel clapped back, sayin’ the tour was a wrap ’cause ticket sales were trash—10 per market. Bobby wasn’t tryna hear it.

Bobby Shmurda Tour Cancelled

On Live, he didn’t name names, but the smoke was there. He aimed at the blogs runnin’ wild with the numbers.

“I don’t know if I robbed somebody’s cousin or what,” he joked. “But this week and next, I’ma post everything we got goin’. I need the blogs to tap in.”

He even slid shade at a few platforms—DJ Akademiks, No Jumper, and a fumbled Angela Yee name drop. Bobby wasn’t feelin’ how some outlets spun the situation, focusin’ more on flops than facts.

Still, the energy wasn’t all frustration. Bobby’s grind ain’t slowed. He’s back in the lab, planning shows, and movin’ like he got somethin’ to prove. The “Still Alive Tour” might be dead, but the hunger? That’s real.

No cap, Bobby’s takin’ the hate and flippin’ it. No PR fluff—just straight talk from a rapper who’s been through it and still standin’. Brooklyn’s own took a hit, but don’t get it twisted—he ain’t tapped out.