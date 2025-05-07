Bobby Shmurda has sadly had to come forward and announce that his forthcoming tour in now canceled. However, making this even more painful to witness is that (allegedly) on average, he only sold 10 tickets per city. Per Complex, the "Bobby B*tch" rapper did take it on the chin in an Instagram post.

"Hey to all my fans I apologize for the tour being canceled I take full responsibility," he began. However, in the ensuing sentences of his lengthy explanation, he also put blame on booking agent Philip Stengel and Sergio Patillo, the founder of artist management company, Oakstreet Media.

"I have to go through lawsuits with these guys @philipstengel works at @halotouring @igetgwop that I knew better to do business with[.] Let this be a life lesson to all business owners and affiliate. Don’t leave nothing in no one hands[.] Don’t matter how much you gotta work. Nobody’s gonna treat your work like it’s you except if you got a top pause, done expert[.] But that happens once in a blue moon[.] Because you have money does not make you a boss."

Bobby Shmurda Tour

In that same post, Bobby Shmurda attached the heated exchange between him, Stengel, and Patillo. In it, they are arguing about the tour's promotion and marketing. Patillo did his best to extinguish the flames, but Stengel was clearly not going to take the disrespect from Shmurda.

"Hey b*tch lmk if you need the book mailing address to sue me," Stengel said. "And anytime we can run the f*cking fade ain’t no b*tch here you ain’t gonna talk to me like you have been." There was some eventual reconciliation between the three men though, so hopefully thigs don't escalate any further.

But in the same breath, Stengel wanted to make it clear that the reason for the cancellation was to due to low demand and not an issue with advertising. On his Instagram he replied by bringing what he says are the facts. "Full transparency: the tour was canceled due to an average of 10 tickets sold per show—not a lack of promotion. We ran ads, we have receipts. This wasn’t about effort. It was about demand."

He added, "Sometimes artists lash out publicly. That’s emotion. We deal in data. We wish @itsbobbyshmurda best of luck on the club circuit."

Moreover, Stengel also included a screenshot of what looks to be an email further explaining why they had to pull the plug. "Let's be clear: the tour was canceled because average ticket sales across markets were 10 per city. That's not viable under any circumstances-no matter the artist or budget. Bobby Shmurda chose to publicly vent rather than acknowledge performance metrics. His frustration is understood, but the numbers don't lie."

He concluded, "The problem wasn't promotion-it was demand. This industry isn't about emotion; it's about execution. If 10 people are buying tickets, there's no show. Period. This post was a distraction. The facts are the facts." Finally, Stengel even went as far as to post screenshots on his IG Story of the low sales for the cities on Bobby's Still Alive Tour. Some were showing zeroes.