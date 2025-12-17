Minnesota Rapper Flexes Boddy Shmurda's Alleged Ring Following Late-Night Brawl

A rapper by the name of Migoo claims to have stolen a ring belonging to Bobby Shmurda. Sharing a video of himself flexing the jewelry on Instagram on Tuesday, he wrote in the caption: "They say Migoo you a hot ….” The post comes after Shmurda got into a brawl with hecklers during a nightclub appearance in Minnesota over the weekend.

Fans criticized the man's antics in the comments section of his post. "Finally got you a ring - keep it lol just make sure you never come to New York cause we definitely gone show out for Bobby," one user wrote. Another added: "Money over fame with me my boy some thing yo small town ass don’t no sh*t about."

While the New York rapper was performing at the MN Gold Room in Minneapolis, someone in attendance threw a bottle at him. The drama quickly escalated, and a crowd of people ended up rushing the stage. As the fight broke out, Shmurda used a chair to defend himself, according to TMZ. He then eventually fled into the DJ booth, and security escorted him out of the venue.

Shmurda ended up commenting on the situation on Instagram afterward. "Jeweler Come fix my sh*tt litt mob we always mobbing #GangVoilence #twoarmed #localfamous," he wrote.

Bobby Shmurda Tour

Bobby Shmurda previously tried to schedule a tour, earlier this year, but had to cancel after getting into an argument with his manager and his booking agent. Rumors then surfaced that the move stemmed from a lack of ticket sales.