minnesota
- SportsUniversity Of Minnesota Latest College Hit By Athletic Abuse AllegationsMinnesota joins a number of D1 schools facing similar claims.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsMinnesota Senate Votes to Legalize Recreational MarijuanaMarijuana to be legalized In MinnesotaBy Madison Murray
- CrimeMall Of America Shooting Causes Lockdown, Results In One DeathSeveral unidentified members of the New York Giants were at the mall when the shooting occurred, although all are fortunately safe.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJT Calls Out Kim Potter's 2 Year Prison SentenceJT weighed in on Kim Potter's sentence after the former police officer received a two year sentence for the death of Daunte Wright. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsAnthony Edwards Hilariously Delays Postgame Presser To Order McDonaldsAnthony Edwards is always entertaining.By Marc Griffin
- SportsMalik Beasley Speaks Candidly In Open Letter From PrisonMalik Beasley has been going through a lot over the past 11 days.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAndre. Shows Off His 'Bougie & Cocky' Side With "Break All The Rules"Andre Siemers, formerly of the MTV reality show "Are You The One?," now simply goes by Andre and he's ready to represent for the Minnesota rap scene with his new single "Break All The Rules."By Keenan Higgins
- LifeDaunte Wright, 20-Year-Old Black Man, Killed By Police During Minnesota Traffic StopProtests have erupted as people, including 50 Cent, are outraged over the police killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKarl-Anthony Towns Speaks Out On His Future With T-WolvesThe Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled quite a bit over the last few years.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKelese Rises In The Ranks Of R&B With Double Feature Video For "Krazy + Complicated"Rising R&B singer Kelese drops a double feature with her new music video "Krazy + Complicated," and it looks like we may have a new star on our hands.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicPayroll Giovanni & Cardo Link Up Once Again For "Eyez Closed"The ongoing Cardo/Payroll union returns, this time on a collaborative track titled "Eyez Closed" that gives both rappers a chance to flex their skills side by side.By Keenan Higgins
- Life"Whites Only" Church In Minnesota Gets Town Approval & Residents Fight Back2020 folks. By Karlton Jahmal
- BasketballTimberwolves SG Malik Beasley Arrested On Stolen Property ChargesHe was arrested Saturday night and is currently being held without bail.By Dre D.
- CrimeNonwhite Corrections Officers Claim They Were Barred From Guarding Derek ChauvinA handful of nonwhite corrections officers in Minnesota say they were the victims of discrimination during the arrest of Derek Chauvin.By Cole Blake
- CrimeGeorge Floyd Death: Ex-Cop Charged In Murder Confronted At Grocery StoreJ Alexander Keung is back at Club Foods after posting bail.By Aron A.
- PoliticsIyanna Dior, A Black Trans Woman, Beaten By Mob Of 30 MenIyanna Dior suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a group of approximately 30 men in Minnesota.By Alex Zidel
- RandomTruck Drives At Full Speed Into Minnesota ProtestorsA truck drove at full speed into protestors as they blocked a Minneapolis highway before being surrounded.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsJay-Z Calls Minnesota Governor Demanding Justice For George FloydMinnesota Governor Tim Walz said Jay-Z "the dad" called him to address the ongoing protests.By Aron A.
- PoliticsMinnesota Claims White Supremacists Are Causing The DestructionMany are suspicious that white supremacists are behind much of the destruction in Minnesota.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDisturbing New Clip Shows 3 Officers Pinning Down George FloydIn the clip, George Floyd can be heard calling for his family and fearing for his life.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Parrots Trump "Thug" Remarks And Disparages ProtestersBirds of a feather flock together.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeOfficer Who Murdered George Floyd Arrested In MinneapolisDerek Chauvin was caught on camera killing George Floyd.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDonald Trump's Violent Tweet Leads To Widespread OutragePresident Donald Trump has people up in arms after suggesting that looters should be shot.By Alexander Cole