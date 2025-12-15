Bobby Shmurda Has Chain Busted After Violent Minnesota Brawl

BY Zachary Horvath 397 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Season 3 Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Bobby Shmurda attends "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Season 3 Premiere at Chelsea Factory on November 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Bobby Shmurda got into a nasty scuffle after someone reportedly provoked him while performing this past weekend.

Bobby Shmurda reportedly didn't take very kindly to a disrespectful heckler at a show this previous weekend. After returning the favor to some degree, he reportedly had his blinged-out "Shmurda" chain broken/stolen. But per a post to the rapper's Instagram account caught by DJ Akademiks, it's back in his possession.

The "Bobby B*tch" rapper writes, "Jeweler Come fix my shitt litt mob we always mobbing #GangVoilence #twoarmed #localfamous."

So, you're probably wondering what happened exactly. Well, here's the rundown. Per a report from TMZ, eyewitnesses at the show claim that someone chucked a bottle at the performer and yelled, "F*ck Bobby Shmurda!"

The Florida native wasn't going for all of that, so he reportedly shouted some nasty things back while claiming he'd kill him if the person tried something funny again. Unfortunately for Shmurda, this rude attendee was with a group of people.

They all charged at the 31-year-old and started getting their licks in. As the video evidence from madChillTV1 shows, it got extremely physical. You can see a woman trying to calm Bobby down before fists start flying but there was nothing stopping him from protecting his manhood.

Unfortunately, he's seemingly fighting off these attackers by himself.

Read More: Sean "Diddy" Combs & Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Timeline

Where Did Bobby Shmurda Perform?

He eventually gets behind the DJ booth on the stage where he seemingly can be heard saying, "I'm crashing the f*ck out, n****." He then chucks one of the microphones that are sitting on the turntable before getting carried away from the tense scene.

Per the video evidence that's out there, it doesn't seem like Bobby's chain was snatched. Instead, it appears to just have been broken to where the pendant fell off. However, that part of the story is still muddy, so take it with a grain of salt.

For those curious, the "Hot N****" songwriter was performing in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the MN Gold Room. He announced he'd be showing up there back in late November on his Instagram. "She badder 😌 (She bad) 12/13/25 Minnesota Rolla Coasta," he wrote.

Read More: 50 Cent’s Past Abuse Allegations Resurface After Diddy Doc

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 83.3K
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images News Bobby Shmurda Says He's Not Getting Paid From All His Shows [Update: Shmurda's Mom/Manager Speaks Out] 62.9K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 76.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.7K
Comments 0