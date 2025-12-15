Bobby Shmurda Has Chain Busted After Violent Minnesota Brawl

Bobby Shmurda reportedly didn't take very kindly to a disrespectful heckler at a show this previous weekend. After returning the favor to some degree, he reportedly had his blinged-out "Shmurda" chain broken/stolen. But per a post to the rapper's Instagram account caught by DJ Akademiks, it's back in his possession.
The "Bobby B*tch" rapper writes, "Jeweler Come fix my shitt litt mob we always mobbing #GangVoilence #twoarmed #localfamous."
So, you're probably wondering what happened exactly. Well, here's the rundown. Per a report from TMZ, eyewitnesses at the show claim that someone chucked a bottle at the performer and yelled, "F*ck Bobby Shmurda!"
The Florida native wasn't going for all of that, so he reportedly shouted some nasty things back while claiming he'd kill him if the person tried something funny again. Unfortunately for Shmurda, this rude attendee was with a group of people.
They all charged at the 31-year-old and started getting their licks in. As the video evidence from madChillTV1 shows, it got extremely physical. You can see a woman trying to calm Bobby down before fists start flying but there was nothing stopping him from protecting his manhood.
Unfortunately, he's seemingly fighting off these attackers by himself.
Where Did Bobby Shmurda Perform?
He eventually gets behind the DJ booth on the stage where he seemingly can be heard saying, "I'm crashing the f*ck out, n****." He then chucks one of the microphones that are sitting on the turntable before getting carried away from the tense scene.
Per the video evidence that's out there, it doesn't seem like Bobby's chain was snatched. Instead, it appears to just have been broken to where the pendant fell off. However, that part of the story is still muddy, so take it with a grain of salt.
For those curious, the "Hot N****" songwriter was performing in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the MN Gold Room. He announced he'd be showing up there back in late November on his Instagram. "She badder 😌 (She bad) 12/13/25 Minnesota Rolla Coasta," he wrote.