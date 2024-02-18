Bobby Shmurda Gets Into Fight After London Club Performance

Bobby Shmurda loves to party, and if you didn't know that, just look at his wild Dubai Christmas celebrations and you'll see how deep this goes. However, it's not always peaches and cream for him out in the clubbing world, even when he's tapped to perform. Moreover, the rapper and his crew recently hit up the Proud Cabaret in London, England in the early hours of Sunday (February 18). According to TMZ, he performed two songs at around 4AM local time, and then got into an intense argument with the club's promoter that resulted in a whole lot of pushes, shoves, and him allegedly spitting on someone in the crowd.

Furthermore, it seems like Bobby Shmurda and company left promptly after this, and nothing else transpired as the night went on at the Proud Cabaret. In addition, no reports of injuries emerged from this, so it seems like it was all just a brief scuffle and nothing more. Fortunately, this isn't a very common occurrence when you look at the track record, as there are a lot of other instances of antics that are less combative. For example, you may remember a viral clip of him hilariously falling down at a club last year.

Bobby Shmurda At The Angel Ball In 2023

Bobby Shmurda at the 25th Anniversary Angel Ball held at Cipriani Wall Street on October 23, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Variety via Getty Images)

But the New York MC's notable behavior isn't reserved for just the club; the media allegedly got a fair share of it, too. "Yo, I waited... I think, like, ten hours for Bobby Shmurda when he just got out," DJ Akademiks recently claimed. "I slept at the studio waiting for this n***a. They kept telling me, 'Oh, his jet is coming.' They're like, 'Yo, when he lands, he wants to pull right up there.' I'm like, 'Can't you just tell me when he's actually even here?' They're like, 'Nah, yo, just be on standby.' Alright... The artist feels like the business doesn't exist without them. And partially, they're right. But because of that inflated self-importance, like, what intuitively happens is that they pretty much start devaluing everyone's contributions. Yeah, of course, [it's ego s**t.] Most egotistical -– I can't figure out no other genre where there's a complete selfishness."

Meanwhile, he does have a pretty good relationship with the press, participating in interviews often despite what this tale would have you assume. During a recent sit-down, the 29-year-old spoke on his imperfect commitment to celibacy and how he's choosing to live his life these days. We're glad that in this case (video of which you can see with the "Via" link below), it was just a quick confrontation that didn't get any more serious. For more news and the latest updates on Bobby Shmurda, stay posted on HNHH.

