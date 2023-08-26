Bobby Shmurda Confesses That His Commitment To Celibacy Hasn’t Been Perfect

Bobby Shmurda is a resilient individual, whether for his stint in prison or for his persistence in the rap game. However, not all of his goals end up panning out perfectly, and he recently confessed that such is the case for his celibacy journey. Moreover, the New York rapper admitted this while appearing on Kick Game’s Shopping For Sneakers during the segment’s interview section. In his remarks, he explained that he actually made it halfway through his goal, but had a slip-up. Regardless, it seems like the “Bobby B***h” artist is still committed to this lifestyle and wants to continue working on it.

“I just got off celibacy this year,” Bobby Shmurda remarked. “It was supposed to be 90 days but I did 45 because some s**t happened. It was my first time, celibacy, you know what I’m sayin’? So some s**t happened and, y’know, I repented for seven days, then I caught a relapse again.” In addition, he said that it’s been a difficult process, and that he’s broken edge three times thus far. “I think I slapped one off,” Shmurda told the show host when remarking that viewing adult content has helped him out in this process.

Bobby Shmurda On Shopping For Sneakers

Furthermore, with all the partying that he’s been up to, it certainly isn’t the best environment to practice this in. Still, Bobby Shmurda doesn’t need to isolate himself to complete his goals, and with abstention of substances, actions, or other things, the road is always complicated. What’s more is that it isn’t the only lifestyle change that he’s tried to live by. For example, the 29-year-old spoke on the B/S with Jake Paul podcast about 21-year-olds being too old for “opps.”

“Hey guys, once you pass 21, you can’t have opps bro,” he stated. “You too old for opps. You too old for opps when you pass 21, guys, you gotta be getting businesses and s**t, bro. Not you got some f***ing opps. If you 30 and you telling me about some opps, get ya dumba** on. Ya big stup*d a**. Too old for opps. You supposed to be cleaned up. If you bossing like you say you bossing. I’m just saying.” For more news and the latest updates on Bobby Shmurda, stick around on HNHH.

