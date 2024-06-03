Bobby Shmurda Accuses DSPs Of Blocking Him Because He Refuses To Paint His Nails

BYCole Blake410 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 25th Anniversary Angel Ball - Red Carpet
Bobby Shmurda at the 25th Anniversary Angel Ball held at Cipriani Wall Street on October 23, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Variety via Getty Images)
Bobby Shmurda says releasing new music is "pointless."

Bobby Shmurda says DSPs and music blogs are blocking him from playlists and refusing to cover him because he won't paint his nails. He vented about the situation in a post on Instagram on Sunday while responding to fans' requests for him to drop new music. He says releasing new tracks is "pointless" given the situation he claims exists.

"Stop asking me to drop music American DSP and music blogs which they owned as well don’t allow real Bodman on playlists because I don’t paint my fingers," he wrote, captioning a photo of his fingernails. "So it's pointless...until something is done with the people who own, runs, and manages these platforms [lion emoji]."

Read More: Bobby Shmurda Returns With "No Time For Sleep (Freestyle)"

Bobby Shmurda Attends "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Bobby Shmurda attends "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Season 3 Premiere at Chelsea Factory on November 30, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Fans had mixed responses to Shmurda's post with several blaming his lack of popularity on the quality of his new music. "Knock it off bro. Your music has been ass since your release," one top comment reads. "Keep it a buck. It has nothing to do with you not painting your nails or whatever you’re trying to claim. The music has been trash. Rowdy out here doing fine because the music is decent. Stop crying, get in the studio and make some fire sh*t. That’s the remedy." Others came to his defense. "Read between the lines guys he not doing what they want so he on the outs," one user wrote. Check out the full post below.

Bobby Shmurda Vents About The Music Industry

Shmurda's rant comes after he dropped a new single with Eli, "On Something," last month. The last time he released a full-length project was in 2022 with his collaboration with LouGotCash, SHMURDAGOTCASH. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bobby Shmurda on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Bobby Shmurda Works With Newcomer Eli For R&B Cut "On Something"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty ImagesMusicBobby Shmurda Says He's Not A "Minion," Won't Make Drill Music6.3K
bobbyMusicBobby Shmurda Denounces Snitches On “Rats”11.9K
Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty ImagesMusicBobby Shmurda Labeled "Class Act," "Most Humble" By "Shmoney" Video Director3.3K
Brad Barket / Getty ImagesMusicBobby Shmurda Teases New Music With Video Clip On Instagram2.6K