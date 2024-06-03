Bobby Shmurda Accuses DSPs Of Blocking Him Because He Refuses To Paint His Nails

Bobby Shmurda says releasing new music is "pointless."

Bobby Shmurda says DSPs and music blogs are blocking him from playlists and refusing to cover him because he won't paint his nails. He vented about the situation in a post on Instagram on Sunday while responding to fans' requests for him to drop new music. He says releasing new tracks is "pointless" given the situation he claims exists.

"Stop asking me to drop music American DSP and music blogs which they owned as well don’t allow real Bodman on playlists because I don’t paint my fingers," he wrote, captioning a photo of his fingernails. "So it's pointless...until something is done with the people who own, runs, and manages these platforms [lion emoji]."

Bobby Shmurda Attends "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Bobby Shmurda attends "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Season 3 Premiere at Chelsea Factory on November 30, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Fans had mixed responses to Shmurda's post with several blaming his lack of popularity on the quality of his new music. "Knock it off bro. Your music has been ass since your release," one top comment reads. "Keep it a buck. It has nothing to do with you not painting your nails or whatever you’re trying to claim. The music has been trash. Rowdy out here doing fine because the music is decent. Stop crying, get in the studio and make some fire sh*t. That’s the remedy." Others came to his defense. "Read between the lines guys he not doing what they want so he on the outs," one user wrote. Check out the full post below.

Bobby Shmurda Vents About The Music Industry