Bobby Shmurda Works With Newcomer Eli For R&B Cut "On Something"

There were so many people on the Bobby Shmurda hype train back in the mid 2010s. A great deal of hip-hop fans were infatuated with arguably his two best tracks "Hot N****" and "Bobby B****." However, all of that excitement for the Miami, Florida native went out the window in a hurry after his infamous prison sentence. He was handcuffed for weapons and conspiracy charges for the longest seven years and his return was a bright spot for the genre in 2021. Since being reinstated into society, the 29-year-old rapper has released two full-length projects and a bevy of singles. However, he has not been able to recapture that magic for about 10 years now.

It is clear that Bobby Shmurda is still struggling with songs like "On Something" coming down the pipeline. This is his fifth feature of the year, as he joins a new face to the R&B space, who goes by Eli. In fact, this is the latter's first-ever release on streaming platforms. It is evident as well because this is perhaps one of the most forgettable songs we have heard all year.

Listen To "On Something" By Bobby Shmurda & Eli

Eli has a painfully boring and generic auto-tuned singing voice that sounds outdated. It is especially unbearable when he goes into his upper register. As for Bobby, his flow is equally boring and sleepy. Unfortunately, there are just no redeeming qualities to this track.

