Lil Baby & DJ Akademiks Feud Over Allegedly Painted Nails

It appears as though Lil Baby and DJ Akademiks are at it again, this time over some allegedly painted nails. Yesterday, Ak took to social media to call the rapper out for a clip from his new music video. In the clip, Lil Baby is seen flipping the bird, and his middle finger looks suspiciously shiny. Ak was quick to make note of this and to accuse the "Greedy" performer of wearing nail polish.

"Dis n***a ain’t been the same since then Michael Rubin parties," he replied to the clip. "I kno his nails not painted .. man wats going on in rap." He didn't stop there, however. He went on to share a photo of Lil Baby alongside some male friends at Rubin's iconic Independence Day white party last year. "The day we lost Lil Baby," he captioned the post.

Lil Baby Denies Having Painted Nails

Lil Baby didn't hesitate to fire back. Shortly after DJ Akademiks posted the accusations, he hopped online to respond. He took to his Instagram Story with a photo of his hand, highlighting his unpainted nails. "Y'all blogs gotta stop just posting anything," he wrote. "I ain't painting my MF nails. At this point y'all gotta see n***as like Akademiks got an agenda. Miss me with that weird sh*t (No lol)." While he insists his own nails weren't painted, he wouldn't be the first rapper to rock the look.

Drake, for example, frequently flexes his polished nails proudly. According to him, he keeps them polished to prevent himself from biting them. He's previously called out those hating on him for it, calling the backlash homophobic. What do you think of Lil Baby and DJ Akademiks beefing again? What about the rapper denying having his nails painted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

