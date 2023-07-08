As a Scorpio, Drake has become accustomed to triggering extreme reactions in those he crosses paths with. He’s been one of the biggest names in hip-hop for over a decade so the father of one obviously has a lot of fans, but with that sort of fame comes inevitable haters too. The latest decision the world has been criticizing Drizzy for is his manicure, which has transitioned from a yucky yellow to a pretty pink as he’s learned more about the world of nail art.

The Canadian has always been something of a trendsetter, so seeing him experiment with typically feminine things isn’t surprising. As it turns out, however, he actually began painting his nails to curb the habit of biting them. Drake revealed this during an Instagram back-and-forth with Lil Yachty, with the Georgia native trolling his friend on his It’s All a Blur Tour. “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear,” Lil Boat wrote.

Drake and Lil Yachty Discuss Homophobia

“GET OUT MY COMMENTS,” Champagne Papi quickly responded. “YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I WOULD STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE ‘RICH FLEX,'” he went on, referencing a song from Her Loss that previously went viral for Drake’s “zesty” lyrics. “Which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it,” the Scorpion rapper added. “Wait is the world homophobic? Smh.”

Amid his close friend’s crisis, the “Act Up” writer stepped in to calm him down. “@champagnepapi, woo-sah brother. [You’re] not supposed to have these episodes in public,” Boat joked. “It’s fine, they just don’t get [you] bro #UDIFFERENTAF.” While Lil Yachty has always been a supporter of Drake’s style choices, Andrew Tate simply can’t relate. The embattled podcaster declined to meet up with Champagne Papi due to his perfectly manicured nails, leading the Let’s Start Here artist to mercilessly troll him. Read what Yachty had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

