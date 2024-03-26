DJ Akademiks Accuses Yung Miami Of Snitching On Diddy Following Home Raid

Yung Miami is someone who is currently trending on social media thanks to the Diddy home raids that occurred on Monday afternoon. Overall, this is due to the fact that Miami was in a relationship with the mogul. Moreover, the current state of their relationship has been pretty ambiguous. Considering the allegations surrounding Diddy, fans have been curious about how she is handling all of this. However, she has mostly remained silent, apart from a few cryptic tweets here and there.

That said, Monday's home raids were easily the biggest development in the Diddy saga since Cassie filed her lawsuit against him. Consequently, fans were waiting for anyone associated with Diddy to speak out. Of course, one person fans had their eyes on was Yung Miami. Well, she ended up offering some cheeky tweets as one fan asked her "where are you?" This subsequently led to Miami saying "right here what's up?" as if nothing was happening. DJ Akademiks saw this tweet, and promptly accused the City Girls artist of potentially being an informant.

Yung Miami Speaks Amid Diddy Raid

"Confirmed Cooperator right here. WYM u right here. Feds at all 3 of that n*ggas properties.. U aint 'ACTING BAD' no mo?," Akademiks wrote. Akademiks was not the only person accusing Yung Miami of potentially being a witness. Others in the quote tweets parroted similar thoughts on the situation. However, this is all conjecture, and simply the result of fans online looking to place blame on certain individuals. Regardless, the Diddy situation is massive, and these kinds of rumors and speculations are running rampant right now. Hopefully, we get a clearer picture of what's happening, soon.

