Fat Joe Weighs In On Men Rocking Painted Nails

In the past couple of years or so, fans have noticed a trend of their favorite male celebrities embracing their feminine sides, rocking things like dresses, purses, and of course, nail polish. Drake, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Baby, and many more have hopped on the trend. Unfortunately, this has resulted in some pushback from critics.

While many see no issue with men expressing themselves however they choose, others have been quick to call them out, arguing that it says something about their sexuality. According to Fat Joe, however, it's nothing but a trend, and shouldn't necessarily be treated as though it's any deeper than that. He shared his thoughts during a chat with fans on Instagram Live earlier this week.

Read More: N.O.R.E. Impresses Fat Joe With Shocking Hair Transformation: “It’s Real!”

Fat Joe Says It's Just Another Trend

"You've got guys who I don't think are gay but they're painting their nails or they're walking with Birkin bags, you know?" he began. "Unfortunately, it's sad. You know you have originators, and then you have a lot of running with the swag or running with the style. So if Dipset was wearing the flyest clothes... Everybody was rocking the bandana, 2Pac was rocking the bandana... So it feels like it's been a new trend, a new swag, a new style. Paint your nails, use a bag, wear a dress."

"The toughest one, my man's on RICO," he continued. "Young Thug was wearing the skirts and this and this and that. He's the toughest, so it's safe to say it's a fad. It's a trend, and guys are like [...] 'I'm gonna go viral?'" What do you think of Fat Joe's take on men wearing nail polish? Do you agree with him or not? Are you a fan of the trend of male rappers rocking painted nails, dresses, and more? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Fat Joe Still Hasn't Made Money From The Platinum Album He Dropped Two Decades Ago

[Via]