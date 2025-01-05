Bobby Shmurda Lives Out Lean On Me Dream As A High School Principal For A Day In New Jersey

BYBryson "Boom" Paul129 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 25th Anniversary Angel Ball - Red Carpet
Bobby Shmurda at the 25th Anniversary Angel Ball held at Cipriani Wall Street on October 23, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Variety via Getty Images)
Principal Shmurda roams the halls.

Bobby Shmurda recently shared hard-earned wisdom with students at a New Jersey high school during a unique visit as Principal for the Day. On January 2, the rapper, best known for his breakout hit “Hot N*gga,” took over East Orange High School as part of a collaboration with Hot 97. His visit, documented on Instagram, featured snapshots and videos of him engaging with students, delivering heartfelt advice, and embracing his role with enthusiasm.

In his Instagram caption, Shmurda expressed gratitude for the opportunity, acknowledging the irony of the moment. “Principal Shmurda for a day—ha! What’s crazy is I never graduated from junior high,” he wrote. “So this is an honor. Huge thanks to Principal Whitaker for letting me lead East Orange High for the day. It was an amazing experience—y’all can check it out on YouTube via Hot 97.” Hot 97 later released a 39-minute episode capturing Shmurda’s visit, including a candid Q&A session where he reflected on his meteoric rise to fame and his fall from grace. 

Read more: Bobby Shmurda Claims To Know The Origin Of Meek Mill's Gay Rumors

Bobby Shmurda Spends The Day As A High School Principal

“I was Bobby Shmurda, then I got locked up,” he recounted. He openly discussed his troubled youth, revealing he had his first run-in with the law at just 12 years old. “My friends were four or five years older than me. My mom would just cry all day.” Shmurda also reflected on his tumultuous time in prison. “The first few years, I was wilding—gangbanging, smoking, fighting, doing dumb stuff,” he admitted. 

“I had to stop letting others define my behavior,” he told the students. “Every time I was about to achieve something, someone miserable would push me off course, and I’d end up in jail. You can’t thrive like that.” Shmurda’s story resonated with the students, blending inspiration with raw honesty. His message was clear: success requires discipline, self-awareness, and the courage to break free from destructive patterns.

Read more: Bobby Shmurda Alleges JAY-Z And Roc Nation Are Fueling Allegations Surrounding Meek Mill And Diddy's Sexuality

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
...