Bobby Shmurda Lives Out Lean On Me Dream As A High School Principal For A Day In New Jersey

Principal Shmurda roams the halls.

Bobby Shmurda recently shared hard-earned wisdom with students at a New Jersey high school during a unique visit as Principal for the Day. On January 2, the rapper, best known for his breakout hit “Hot N*gga,” took over East Orange High School as part of a collaboration with Hot 97. His visit, documented on Instagram, featured snapshots and videos of him engaging with students, delivering heartfelt advice, and embracing his role with enthusiasm.

In his Instagram caption, Shmurda expressed gratitude for the opportunity, acknowledging the irony of the moment. “Principal Shmurda for a day—ha! What’s crazy is I never graduated from junior high,” he wrote. “So this is an honor. Huge thanks to Principal Whitaker for letting me lead East Orange High for the day. It was an amazing experience—y’all can check it out on YouTube via Hot 97.” Hot 97 later released a 39-minute episode capturing Shmurda’s visit, including a candid Q&A session where he reflected on his meteoric rise to fame and his fall from grace.

“I was Bobby Shmurda, then I got locked up,” he recounted. He openly discussed his troubled youth, revealing he had his first run-in with the law at just 12 years old. “My friends were four or five years older than me. My mom would just cry all day.” Shmurda also reflected on his tumultuous time in prison. “The first few years, I was wilding—gangbanging, smoking, fighting, doing dumb stuff,” he admitted.

