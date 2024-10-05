Bobby Shmurda Claims To Know The Origin Of Meek Mill's Gay Rumors

Bobby has sympathy for Meek.

Meek Mill has truly had a roller coaster career. He was a rising star in the 2010s. Then he lost the Drake battle. He served prison time. Then he was released, made up with Drake, and was back. Meek Mill's success was cut short again, though. The internet decided to turn him into a meme. It's seemingly impossible to come across a headline on the rapper without it being negative. Bobby Shmurda talked about this unfortunate shift during a recent appearance on The Danza Project podcast.

Bobby Shmurda points out that Meek Mill has been plagued by rumors about his sexuality for years. The rapper alleges that these rumors came about because Meek decided to leave his "team," and they went and turned on him. The reason Shmurda believes this? Because he worked with the same team of people and also left. "You leave that team, they come for you," he alleged. He claimed that labels and PR teams wield their influence in a vengeful way if someone "wrongs" them. "We own the internet, we're gonna spread all these rumors about you," he stated. "I'm gonna put a thousand, three thousand comments. Make them jokes, I'm gonna pay for comments on every post."

Bobby Shmurda Claims Meek's Former Team Sabotaged Him

Bobby Shmurda claims that the so-called "team" tried to spread gay rumors about him as well, but they didn't stick they way they have with Meek Mill. He also expressed disappointment with the people who believe these rumors just because they want to see a popular artist fail. Meek Mill has, admittedly, tried to deny these rumors. He hopped on Twitter in April in an attempt to clear the air. "I'm from Philly I don't do coke or freaky a*s molly," he wrote. "Nobody won't even offer me coke because I'm that heavy. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don't get flipped."