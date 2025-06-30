Jeezy Claims Jay-Z Removed Him From Beyonce's "Drunk In Love"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jeezy Jay-Z Removed Beyonce Drunk In Love Hip Hop News
Jul 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Rapper Jeezy on the field before a game between Atlanta United and D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While Jeezy has a couple of iconic Jay-Z collabs under his belt, he said he fumbled his big break to work with Beyoncé.

Jeezy was a recent guest on the 7PM In Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony, and the cohort had a lot to discuss during their conversation. Jay-Z came up a lot due to their strong bond, but the Atlanta MC also went over some missed opportunities where Beyonce almost came into the picture.

As reported by AllHipHop, throughout the episode, Jeezy spoke on Jay-Z's intervention tactics multiple times, such as scrapping their "Seen It All" music video because they wanted to let Bobby Shmurda's "Hot N***a" shine. But one of the more consequential examples of this was when Hov cut him off the Beyoncé record "Drunk In Love" and added himself.

"I dropped the ball when I wrote my verse for ‘Drunk In Love’ for Beyoncé," The Snowman recalled. "Hov called me. He’s like, 'I took you off the song. By the way, I’m on there.' I was like, 'I figured that.' It’s on someone’s drive. Tell Bey we need to put that out. It’s some vintage."

Then, Jeezy's Jay-Z story continued by recalling the only time he was in the studio with him, which was also with Queen Bey when he was writing the "Drunk In Love" verse. "He came in the room and she's like, ‘You got something for this?' You know, I’m going in. It sounded crazy. This is her song, but I’m just trying to go hard. He probably like, ‘Oh nah. We no putting that out.'"

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Reveals Why She Didn't Testify In Diddy's Trial

Jeezy Jay-Z Collabs

It seems like the reason why this verse never came out was because it didn't fit the vibe of the song, or because Jeezy was just too excited in his recording. Either way, it's a very curious recollection that shows collaborating with other artists is a question of the right place and the right time.

For those somehow unaware, Jay-Z and Jeezy have plenty of collaborations together. There's the aforementioned "Seen It All" from 2014, but also the "Go Crazy" remix, "I Do" with André 3000, The Blueprint 3's "Real As It Gets," and more. While that Beyoncé collaboration never manifested, perhaps it's never too late for someone to find that drive.

Read More: Quavo Smacks A Reporter's Camera For Asking About The Diddy Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.2K
2023 Global Citizen Concert Pop Culture Funk Flex Thinks Busta Rhymes Would Be Unbeatable On "Verzuz" 568
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images & Erik Voake/Getty Images Pop Culture Cam'ron Defends Jay-Z After Faizon Love Calls Him Fake 81.2K
Original Content Top Tracks Of The Week (March 17-23) 10.9K