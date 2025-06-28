Quavo Smacks A Reporter's Camera For Asking About The Diddy Trial

Quavo Smacks Reporter Camera Asking Diddy Trial Hip Hop News
Jan 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Recording artist Quavo reacts with players on the court during the game between the Atlanta Hawks against the Phoenix Suns at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A lot of celebrities have been asked for their thoughts on the Diddy trial, whether they're unrelated like Quavo or have some connection.

Quavo and Diddy have had at least a little bit of hip-hop crossover throughout the years, but definitely not since November of 2023. The former was the latest of many celebrities who got questions about Sean Combs' federal trial, and he didn't appreciate them at all.

As reported by XXL, a video surfaced online on Friday (June 27) of the former Migo walking through what seems to be a stadium along with his entourage. At one point, you can hear a reporter ask him the following question from slightly afar: "Do you have any thoughts on what's happening to P. Diddy in the trial?"

Quavo was not amused, and he made that visibly clear by giving the reporter a very annoyed and indignant facial expression. Not only that, but he even reached out and slapped the reporter's camera for the inquiry before walking away, although it's unclear what he remarked in response. "You don't have to hit the camera," the reporter retorted.

At this point, we're sure a whole lot of people who have nothing to do with the Bad Boy mogul have heard a lot of questions about this massive gossip scandal. So this reaction is understandable, albeit confrontational.

Diddy Trial

As for the Diddy trial itself, this week saw the conclusion of both prosecutors and defense attorneys' closing arguments. The former alleged that Combs ran a criminal enterprise, whereas the latter alleged that this is an exploitative cash grab over private, consensual sexual activity.

Furthermore, following these final statements, the jury will begin deliberations on Monday (June 30). We will see how long that lasts, although Judge Arun Subramanian hopes to be done by the Fourth of July. If convicted, Combs could face up to life in prison, although that depends on the specific charges and other conditions. He and his legal team deny the allegations against him.

Elsewhere, Quavo is focusing on more important things. He recently reunited with Offset and various loved ones to celebrate what would've been Takeoff's 31st birthday. Huncho's got his own stuff to handle, and he wants no part in other narratives within hip-hop.

