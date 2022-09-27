The Gangsta Grillz tapes made a comeback in the last year. Now, it looks like Snoop Dogg will be delivering a mixtape as part of DJ Drama’s famed series.

The Doggfather confirmed that a new project titled will be released in collaboration with DJ Drama next month. “@snoopdogg I Still Got It. Gangsta Grillz. 10/20/22,” Drama captioned a post of his FaceTime call with the Long Beach, CA native. Snoop quickly chimed in, “It’s time” in the comment section.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Snoop Dogg attends the screening of Paramount+’s “On The Come Up” at Snoop Dogg’s Compound on September 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Drama later confirmed with HipHopDX that I Still Got It is a full project that will drop on October 20th.

This will mark the first entry from Snoop Dogg in the Gangsta Grillz series. However, the two are no strangers to one another. DJ Drama and Snoop previously collaborated on the series, That’s My Work and The City Is In Good Hands mixtape.

The Gangsta Grillz mixtapes made a resurgence last year, thanks to Tyler, The Creator’s, Call Me If You Get Lost. The homage to DJ Drama, and the ATL DJ’s inclusion on the record, helped popularize the series. Jim Jones linked up with Drama for Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends. Earlier this year, J. Cole and Dreamville unleashed D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 07: DJ Drama performs at the Mandalay Bay Events Center during a stop of the Boys of Zummer tour on August 7, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Most recently, rising California MC Symba shared his latest project, Results Take Time under DJ Drama’s iconic mixtape series.

I Still Got It with Snoop Dogg will mark the California MC’s fifth project of the year. Following the acquisition of Death Row Records, he released BODR. Then, Snoop shared two installments of Metaverse: The NFT Drop. He also dropped off a compilation in June titled, Snoop Dogg Presents Death Row Summer 2022 in June.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding I Still Got It.

