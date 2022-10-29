The final quarter of the year has been jam-packed with big releases – not only in the world of hip-hop, but across practically every genre of music.

Last weekend, it was Taylor Swift’s surprise arrival, Midnights, on which she seemingly shaded the chaotic divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye (according to fan speculation, anyway) that truly captured the world’s attention, moving an astounding 1.5 million copies with over a million of those being from pure sales.

As HipHopNMore notes, the country-turned-pop star’s huge numbers mark the biggest sales week in music since a change in bundle rules was implemented back in July of 2020.

Of course, several rappers came through with new albums as well, with both NBA YoungBoy and Jeezy linking up with Generation Now founder DJ Drama for their own Gangsta Grillz mixtapes, titled Ma’ I Got A Family and Snofall, respectively.

The Louisana-born recording artist moved 39K copies of his latest project, featuring both Nicki Minaj and Yeat, in his first week out. With these numbers, YB is fully expected to land in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart upon Sunday’s release with his final project from Atlantic Records before joining his Never Broke Again Collective at Motown.

As for Jeezy, his Snofall record has been receiving plenty of praise from hip-hop lovers so far, although his numbers came in slightly lower, with HDD reporting a total of 31K copies moved.

While he may not have beat out the young lyricist, the 45-year-old is still expected to land within the Billboard top 10 as well.

As we wait for the final numbers to roll in on Sunday (October 30), make sure to check out this week’s new albums from dvsn, Smino, Kodak Black, and more before their sales projections land.

