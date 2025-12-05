Every Movie Needs A Trailer – Album by The Game & DJ Drama

The Game and DJ Drama reconnect the classic mixtape spirit on Every Movie Needs a Trailer. The project is a new Gangsta Grillz release that spans 18 tracks. For Game, it’s his first full project since DRILLMATIC, and he approaches it with the urgency of someone ready to reestablish his voice. He revealed the entire tape came together in just 48 hours. The tape is powered entirely by Mike & Keys, whose cinematic production style takes center stage. Big chords, soulful textures, and the dramatic pacing you’d expect from something with a “movie” theme. Drama’s trademark ad-libs and pacing give the project that classic mixtape edge, while Game leans into sharp storytelling and West Coast attitude. Features that appear on the project include Jeremih, Eric Bellinger, O.T. Genasis, Hayley Williams, Latoyia Williams, and Mozzy.