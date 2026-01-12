A$AP Rocky Delivers Video Game-Like Visual For "Helicopter$"

A$AP Rocky is not just a master of creating a vibe with his music. He's able to home in on an aesthetic and make the most out of it for his visuals as well. He's showing that once again with the brand-new accompanying video for "Helicopter$."
It's the Harlem rapper's second single for Don't Be Dumb following the indie rock-laced joint, "Punk Rocky." What Rocky has shown throughout this album rollout is a focus on early the 2000s. The visual for the latter track felt grungy and purposely dated with its homage to punk rock videos from that era.
The single artwork paid its respects by taking a cue from the PlayStation 1 game cases.
With "Helicopter$," A$AP Rocky continues that vintage video game trend by working in the first Grand Theft Auto. It does so with the cover art but also the entire three-minute video. It all feels like how graphics from games during this time period were to a tee.
Rocky adds a whole lot of charm to the whole project by having everyone including the SWAT team on his heels throughout. If you haven't played any of the GTA games, depending on what crimes you commit, your wanted level increases.
Don't Be Dumb Release Date
In the rapper's case, he's got five stars on him for sure as his crew highjacks a helicopter. Hilariously, the video ends with the 37-year-old getting shot out of the aerial vehicle, falling to his death in bloody and cartoony fashion.
While everything is executed to perfection, including the trap-focused banger itself, some fans are a little disappointed. Playboi Carti was speculated to be on "Helicopter$" leading up to its release, but sadly, that wasn't the case.
Some are hopeful for him to appear on another song, which could happen. After all, Carti and the A$AP Mob were tight knit back in the late 2010s. The Opium boss will have 15 other opportunities to land on the MC's fourth album as there are 17 cuts total.
Don't Be Dumb drops later this week on Friday, January 16.