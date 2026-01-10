A$AP Rocky Announces New "Don't Be Dumb" Single "Helicopter" Dropping Soon

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ASAP Rocky New Dont Be Dumb Single Helicopter Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) ASAP Rocky walks the runway at the end of the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
"Helicopter" will follow A$AP Rocky's previous single for his new album "Don't Be Dumb," the alt-rock jam "Punk Rocky."

A$AP Rocky is set to drop his new album Don't Be Dumb in just under a week, and we will get one more preview of its sound before we fully dive in. Via Instagram and his other social media platforms, he announced he's dropping his new single "Helicopter" very soon. It will come out on Monday (January 12).

Considering how fans seemed to really like Rocky's previous DBD single "Punk Rocky," they are very excited to get another teaser track for the LP. We got the cover art as well as a long snippet of the track, which sounds like another trap-flavored banger.

"DUMBEST VIDEO OF THE F***IN YEAR!!!" the Harlem creative captioned his teaser. "PLAY DUMB GAMES , WIN DUMB PRIZES!!! HELICOPTER THIS MONDAY!" He had similar praise for his "Punk Rocky" music video, which was very fun. We'll see if this new one shapes up...

As for what we see in the music video's teaser clip, it's unsurprisingly a lot of helicopter footage in a VHS aesthetic along with some muffled music. More specifically, it shows off the A$AP MC's use of a helicopter for a recent Rolling Loud set.

There's also online speculation that Playboi Carti will appear on "Helicopter." At the end of the day, a lot of this is speculative from fans, so we'll have to wait for the full single and music video on Monday.

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb?

A$AP Rocky's long-awaited new album Don't Be Dumb comes out this Friday (January 16), and fans can't wait to finally hear it. It's been years since his last album TESTING, and this rollout already experienced multiple delays, push-backs, unfulfilled teases, and a whole lot of anticipation.

We will see what A$AP Rocky will finally do with this project, which seems to be another genre-fusing and ambitious release from him. He's very excited to finally share it with the world, and "Punk Rocky" will get a little more momentum.

These two singles and music videos already seem very distinct from one another, which bodes well for the album's versatility. The visuals for "Helicopter" have a different director, that being Dan Streit.

