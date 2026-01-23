Chris Brown Fighting To Leave Rihanna Out Of Dog Attack Lawsuit

Chris Brown's dog attack lawsuit from a former housekeeper is going to trial soon and he's looking to keep his past with Rihanna out of it.

They are doing this as a precaution, as Brown's reps believe the opposition would try to revisit it. Particularly, they are trying to avoid the 2009 assault ordeal. The "Look At Me Now" artist plead guilty to felony assault, served five years of probation, and participated in community service and mandatory counseling.

Chris Brown is looking to control the narrative as best he can as a trial for his dog attack lawsuit approaches. Per Rolli n g Out, the singer's team filed a court order to prohibit Patricia and Maria Avila from bringing up his checkered past with Rihanna . The motion also looks to bar their legal counsel and any potential witnesses from doing so.

