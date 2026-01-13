Chris Brown’s $500 Million “History Of Violence” Lawsuit Tossed Out By Judge

Last January, Chris Brown decided to take legal action against Warner Bros. and the production house Ample over the docuseries Chris Brown: A History of Violence. The doc aired on ID back in 2024. It dives into the performer's allegedly problematic past, shining a light on allegations of abuse, sexual misconduct, and more.
In his lawsuit, Brown accused Warner Bros. and Ample of publishing defamatory claims about him. According to him, this was allegedly done after they were given "proof" that the claims were false.
"That’s not right and that’s not good and I’ll just say it right here shame on you, Warner Bros.," his lawyer, Levi McCathern, said at the time. "Shame on you big companies for doing this to people‘s lives because at the end of the day people are more important than companies."
Chris Brown: A History of Violence
Now, Billboard reports that the lawsuit has been dismissed by Judge Colin Leis. “The court has personally viewed the entire documentary. The documentary recites most of the inconsistencies plaintiff notes, including the existence of the text messages,” he wrote. “Media defendants thus presented a ‘fair and true’ report of [the woman’s] statements and the judicial record and proceedings.”
At the time of writing, Brown has not publicly addressed the dismissal. He does have the choice to appeal it in the future if he chooses to.
As for the doc, the logline says, "Chris Brown’s past all the way back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status? With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse.”