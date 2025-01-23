Chris Brown Unveils Music Video For Grammy-Nominated "Residuals"

Chris Brown has just released the new music video for his Grammy-nominated song "Residuals," and it's quite the grand presentation. Moreover, the footage cuts between performance clips of the track featuring both Brown and his crowds at various concerts (including his massive South Africa shows), clips of him in the studio, and a big, icy CGI stage with the singer and a hanging microphone in the middle. For those unaware, this cut comes off the 2024 deluxe version of the 2023 album 11:11, and was nominated for Best R&B Performance at this year's Grammy Awards, which will go down on Sunday (February 2). The Virginia native also received nominations for Best R&B Album for the aforementioned expanded version and Best African Music Performance for "Sensational" featuring Davido and Lojay.

Elsewhere, though, Chris Brown reckons with other issues that are not nearly as celebratory as new music videos or Grammy nominations. He recently sued Warner Bros. for $500 million over a documentary on his history of abuse allegations and actual cases, which he and his legal team blasted as a supposedly defamatory attack.

Chris Brown's "Residuals" Music Video

"That’s not right and that’s not good and I’ll just say it right here: Shame on you, Warner Bros.," Chris Brown's lawyer Levi McCathern told TMZ regarding this lawsuit. "Shame on you big companies for doing this to people‘s lives, because at the end of the day, people are more important than companies." On the other hand, Warner Bros. reportedly responded and made it clear that they plan to defend the documentary in court. It seems like a very complex situation, and anyone familiar with Brown knows that this is not a new debacle. But it certainly reached its most public and contentious visibility.