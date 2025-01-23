Chris Brown Unveils Music Video For Grammy-Nominated "Residuals"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 597 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Brown Residuals Music Video Music News
Screenshot via YouTube @Chris Brown channel, "Chris Brown - Residuals (Official Video)" video / 2024 RCA Records, under exclusive license from Chris Brown Entertainment, LLC
The visuals fuses normal sets with concert footage.

Chris Brown has just released the new music video for his Grammy-nominated song "Residuals," and it's quite the grand presentation. Moreover, the footage cuts between performance clips of the track featuring both Brown and his crowds at various concerts (including his massive South Africa shows), clips of him in the studio, and a big, icy CGI stage with the singer and a hanging microphone in the middle. For those unaware, this cut comes off the 2024 deluxe version of the 2023 album 11:11, and was nominated for Best R&B Performance at this year's Grammy Awards, which will go down on Sunday (February 2). The Virginia native also received nominations for Best R&B Album for the aforementioned expanded version and Best African Music Performance for "Sensational" featuring Davido and Lojay.

Elsewhere, though, Chris Brown reckons with other issues that are not nearly as celebratory as new music videos or Grammy nominations. He recently sued Warner Bros. for $500 million over a documentary on his history of abuse allegations and actual cases, which he and his legal team blasted as a supposedly defamatory attack.

Read More: Chris Brown Champions Donald Trump's Proposed IRS Changes

Chris Brown's "Residuals" Music Video

"That’s not right and that’s not good and I’ll just say it right here: Shame on you, Warner Bros.," Chris Brown's lawyer Levi McCathern told TMZ regarding this lawsuit. "Shame on you big companies for doing this to people‘s lives, because at the end of the day, people are more important than companies." On the other hand, Warner Bros. reportedly responded and made it clear that they plan to defend the documentary in court. It seems like a very complex situation, and anyone familiar with Brown knows that this is not a new debacle. But it certainly reached its most public and contentious visibility.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown did not distract himself enough with either his own career moves or this legal dispute to ignore the destructive wildfires in Los Angeles. Specifically, he recently advocated for the shortening of sentences for inmates who continue to fight these fires and help out their communities. Amid all this chaos and controversial situations, though, at least you can take a break from it momentarily to enjoy this "Residuals" music video.

Read More: Chris Brown Co-Signs Controversial Theory About L.A. Wildfire Arson

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Chris Brown Performs At FNB Stadium Music Chris Brown’s Lawyer Blasts Warner Bros. Over “History Of Violence” Doc Amid $500M Lawsuit  405
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 206
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 17.9K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 2.7K