Chris Brown Champions Donald Trump's Proposed IRS Changes

BY Elias Andrews 638 Views
Chris Brown In Concert - Sacramento, CA
SACRAMENTO, CA - MAY 13: Chris Brown performs during "The Party Tour" at Golden 1 Center on May 13, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
The singer is fully onboard.

Chris Brown is one of the best-selling artists on the planet. He's also wildly popular as a touring artist, and has an estimated net worth of $50 million. He's sitting pretty, financially speaking. Brown wants to further enhance his financial situation, however. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to admit that he's fully in support of Donald Trump's proposed IRS changes. Chris Brown not only endorsed the changes, but claimed that Trump should be put on the face of the "hundred dollar bill" if they actually go through.

Chris Brown asked his followers if they are on the same page he was. "Anyone else hoping that Trump shuts down the IRS?," he asked. "If he pulls that off, put that man on a the hundred dollar bill." Brown's comment section was not especially pleased by his remarks. They felt the singer was letting his famous privilege shine through. "Just pay your taxes bro," one user wrote. Others criticized Chris Brown for not taking a closer look at Donald Trump's proposed changes. "As much as we hate to pay taxes, they are a necessity for this country’s upkeep," another noted.

Chris Brown Previously Criticized Trump In An IG Rant

Chris Brown's comment about Trump "shutting down" the IRS is not accurate. The incoming President has stated that he was to make cuts to the IRS. He also intends to stop IRS "overstepping," which is not the same thing as a full on shut down. Brown has had a complicated public history with Trump over the years. He has seemingly endorsed at times, then condemned him at others. The singer posed for a pic with a MAGA-hat wearing fan in September, and was quoted as saying "Tell Trump I said what's up!."

Chris Brown went off on Trump, however, during a 2022 Instagram rant. "F*CK TRUMP AND F*CK THE PIGS," he wrote in all caps. "TO SEE THIS EVIL SH*T IS SO WRONG! GOD WILL HAVE HIS REVENGE! TRUST ME. WITHOUT OUR BLACK CULTURE, ASIAN CULTURE, LATIN CULTURE, MUSLIMS, AND ANY RACE THAT YOU DONT APPROVE OF HELP YOU TO BE WHO THE F*CK YOU ARE. NOT TO MENTION WE ARE THE MOST CREATIVE,OPPRESSED, resilient, And HARD WORKERS." Evidently, the singer has changed his tune.

