Who Did Chris Brown Dirty? Singer Befuddles Fans With Strongly Worded Instagram Message

Chris Brown is recently coming off of a Grammy win for his track "Residuals," but he's still angry about something out there. In fact, his strongly worded message towards a mystery target on his Instagram Story on Sunday (February 23) made a lot of fans think that he's dealing with something big. However, that was because of the vagueness and disdain reflected in the message, not necessarily the seriousness of its actual content. "BISHHHH!!! I WOULDNT FART ON YOU IF YOU NEEDED AIR," Breezy wrote on social media, leading to a whole bunch of confused fan reactions in the comments section of the Instagram post down below.

Of course, there are a couple of reasons as to why the Virginia native could be furious. The main one these days is Chris Brown's $500 million defamation lawsuit against Warner Bros. for their History Of Violence documentary about his history of abuse allegations. "That’s not right and that’s not good and I’ll just say it right here: Shame on you, Warner Bros.," his lawyer Levi McCathern told TMZ. "Shame on you big companies for doing this to people‘s lives because, at the end of the day, people are more important than companies."

Chris Brown Lawsuit

For those unaware, Chris Brown's lawsuit accuses Warner Bros., the Ample production house, and more of promoting and publishing defamatory material relating to the abuse claims against him. What's more is that Brown even claims they have proof that these disturbing allegations in the History Of Violence docuseries are false. Specifically, he and his legal team maintain that the basis for this media project is a series of lawsuits and claims that have been debunked or experienced a dismissal or withdrawal.