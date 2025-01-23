Chris Brown’s Lawyer Blasts Warner Bros. Over “History Of Violence” Doc Amid $500M Lawsuit 

BY Caroline Fisher 387 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Brown Performs At FNB Stadium
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 14: Singer Chris Brown performs at FNB stadium on December 14, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Chris Brown, an American singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and actor and often referred as King of R&amp;B. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)
Chris Brown accuses Warner Bros. of defamation.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chris Brown decided to take legal action against Warner Bros. and the production house Ample over the release of the docuseries, Chris Brown: A History of Violence. The first episode of the doc aired in October of 2024 on ID, and dives into the performer's controversial past. This includes allegations of abuse, sexual assault, and more. In his lawsuit, Brown accuses Warner Bros., Ample, and more of promoting and publishing defamatory claims about him. He even alleges that they were provided "proof" that these claims were false.

He notes how he's never been convicted “of any sex related crime," and calls out those behind the doc for making him out to be an alleged "serial rapist and a sexual abuser." According to Brown, the docuseries is allegedly based on a lawsuit brought against him by an anonymous accuser. He claims that she eventually withdrew her lawsuit, however, arguing that it allegedly fails to tell the whole truth. Brown alleges that the accuser and doc producers chose to ignore this in order to push a certain narrative.

Read More: Chris Brown Sues Warner Bros For $500 Million Over Abuse Documentary

Chris Brown's Lawyer, Levi McCathern, Goes Off On Warner Bros.

Recently, Brown's lawyer Levi McCathern spoke with TMZ about the lawsuit, slamming Warner Bros. in the process. He accuses the company of being irresponsible for including the anonymous accuser's claims in the doc, noting how some people are willing to hit celebrities with false allegations for their own financial gain. "That’s not right and that’s not good and I’ll just say it right here shame on you, Warner Bros.," he said. "Shame on you big companies for doing this to people‘s lives because at the end of the day people are more important than companies."

Despite McCathern's fiery rant, Warner Bros. doesn't appear to be budging. Recently, they issued a statement in response to the lawsuit, denying Brown's allegations. "We stand behind the production and will vigorously defend ourselves against this lawsuit," the company told USA Today.

Read More: Chris Brown Champions Donald Trump's Proposed IRS Changes

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Chris Brown Residuals Music Video Music News Music Videos Chris Brown Unveils Music Video For Grammy-Nominated "Residuals" 490
In My Feelz Festival 2022 Music Chris Brown Sues Warner Bros For $500 Million Over Abuse Documentary 4.9K
Chris Brown &amp; Lil Baby One of Them Ones Tour - Atlanta, GA Original Content Chris Brown’s $500M Lawsuit Lashes Out At "A History Of Violence": A Closer Look 1453
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 38.6K