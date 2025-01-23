Chris Brown’s Lawyer Blasts Warner Bros. Over “History Of Violence” Doc Amid $500M Lawsuit 

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chris Brown decided to take legal action against Warner Bros. and the production house Ample over the release of the docuseries, Chris Brown: A History of Violence. The first episode of the doc aired in October of 2024 on ID, and dives into the performer's controversial past. This includes allegations of abuse, sexual assault, and more. In his lawsuit, Brown accuses Warner Bros., Ample, and more of promoting and publishing defamatory claims about him. He even alleges that they were provided "proof" that these claims were false.

He notes how he's never been convicted “of any sex related crime," and calls out those behind the doc for making him out to be an alleged "serial rapist and a sexual abuser." According to Brown, the docuseries is allegedly based on a lawsuit brought against him by an anonymous accuser. He claims that she eventually withdrew her lawsuit, however, arguing that it allegedly fails to tell the whole truth. Brown alleges that the accuser and doc producers chose to ignore this in order to push a certain narrative.

Chris Brown's Lawyer, Levi McCathern, Goes Off On Warner Bros.

Recently, Brown's lawyer Levi McCathern spoke with TMZ about the lawsuit, slamming Warner Bros. in the process. He accuses the company of being irresponsible for including the anonymous accuser's claims in the doc, noting how some people are willing to hit celebrities with false allegations for their own financial gain. "That’s not right and that’s not good and I’ll just say it right here shame on you, Warner Bros.," he said. "Shame on you big companies for doing this to people‘s lives because at the end of the day people are more important than companies."