warner bros
- Pop CultureIce Cube Says He's "Never" Giving Up On "Friday 4"Ice Cube says he's "never" abandoning a fourth "Friday" film.By Cole Blake
- MoviesIce Cube Says He Wants "Friday" Back From Warner Bros.Ice Cube has provided an update on the status of the "Friday" franchise.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEzra Miller & Agent Meet With Warner Bros. Execs In Hopes Of Saving "The Flash": ReportAfter shelving "Batgirl," it's said that Warner Bros. execs are doing their best to keep "The Flash" moving forward despite Miller's scandals.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Batgirl" Directors Claim They Tried To Recover Film, Warner Bros. Locked Them Out: ReportBilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi reportedly claim that they attempted to salvage some footage of the shelved film but everything was gone.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Batgirl" Star Leslie Grace Reacts To Warner Bros Shelving Film: "My Own Damn Hero!"The movie has been in development and production since 2017, but this week, the studio reported that they were canceling it altogether.By Erika Marie
- MoviesWarner Bros. Reveals New Footage Of "The Matrix 4" & "The Batman" At CinemaConNeo is back. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureIce Cube & Warner Bros. Are At A Stalemate Over "Friday" Franchise: ReportCube blames Warner Bros. for the delay while the studio claims the rapper is the reason the franchise hasn't moved forward.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Reveals If He's Set To Be The Next SupermanThe actor has been at the center of rumors that he's slated to portray the Man of Steel.
By Erika Marie
- MoviesMichael B. Jordan Might Be The New SupermanFans are speculating the 'Black Panther' star may be in talks to play the titular role in an upcoming Superman film. By Madusa S.
- MoviesRay Fisher Reminds Fans Of Warner Bros. Accusations Amid Black Superman RumorsRay Fisher is reminding fans of his accusations against Warner Bros., amidst rumors of a Black Superman film.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Black Panther" Comics Author Ta-Nehisi Coates To Write "Superman" Reboot Script"Black Panther" and "Captain America" comics author, Ta-Nehisi Coates, is set to write the script for the upcoming "Superman" reboot. By Deja Goode
- MoviesIce Cube Calls Out Warner For Restricting "Friday" SequelsIce Cube throws Warner Bros. under the bus for allegedly refusing to make any more sequels of "Friday".By Alex Zidel
- MoviesHarry Potter Live-Action Series Reportedly In The Works At HBO MAX"Harry Potter," the third highest-grossing film franchise, is reportedly coming to TV screens with the help of HBO MAX.By Azure Johnson
- LifeDisney, Warner Bros., & Universal TV Shut Down All Los Angeles Based ShowsAnother round of shut downs By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Wonder Woman 3" Announced By Warner Bros.The expected threequel has been fast-tracked. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Wonder Woman 1984" Mid-Credits Scene Sets Up Cross-Universe MadnessThe DCEU is making moves. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesChristopher Nolan Says He Loves "Tokyo Drift" and "Alien 3"Christopher Nolan praised "Tokyo Drift" and David Fincher's "Alien 3" as movies he loves.By Cole Blake
- MoviesChristopher Nolan Says Warner Bros' New HBO Max Deal Is "A Great Danger"Christopher Nolan is doubling down on his take on Warner Bros' choice to release their 2021 films on HBO Max.By Cole Blake
- MoviesMads Mikkelsen Is Replacing Johnny Depp In "Fantastic Beasts" SeriesDepp's career is taking a hit. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesWarner Bros. Apologizes To Disability Community Over "The Witches" RemakePeople complained that the film associated physical abnormalities with something "evil" or monstrous.By Erika Marie