Ice Cube says that he’s “never” giving up on a fourth film in the Friday franchise. Speaking with TMZ outside of Dash Radio, the legendary rapper said that despite his commitment, he won’t take legal action.

“You got to use the same IP. So, you can’t call it Saturday without using Craig and Day Day,” he explained.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Rapper Ice Cube performs onstage during the Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock concert at Staples Center on June 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET)

As for whether he’d file a lawsuit to get the rights, he responded: “No, ain’t gonna sue nobody.”

Cube has been outspoken about his difficulties in getting a fourth Friday film made for quite some time. Speaking about the idea during a recent appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, Cube called on the studio to “do the right thing.”

“They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let us turn it into more money, and make the fans happy,” Cube said at the time. “We can do a lot with it.”

Ice Cube has also previously said that Warner Brothers rejected two separate scripts for the potential film.

“I’m trying to get it out of Warner Brothers, they don’t believe in the culture man,” Cube told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Drink Champs. “I had two scripts. I wrote one; it was the shit. They was like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day-Day in jail, ’cause Craig and Day-Day went to jail for selling weed before it was legal!”

Cube released the first Friday film back in 1995. He later added on two sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next, in 2000 and 2002 respectively.

[Via]