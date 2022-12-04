Ice Cube says that he’s trying to get his Friday franchise back from Warner Bros. Cube discussed the future of the film series during a recent appearance on Hotboxin With Mike Tyson.

“I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now,” Cube said. “I don’t know what they doing, they don’t know what they doing. We’d love to have it back. I think it’s gon’ be close to a time when we get it back. So, we’ll either wait for that time, or we’ll keep trying to convince them that they need to let us control the movie. It’s my movie, but they have distribution control.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 06: Rapper Ice Cube attends Daylight Beach Club at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Daylight Beach Club)

Later, Cube clarified that he has no interest in purchasing the rights to the films. Instead, he wants Warner Bros. to give them to him.

“I ain’t putting shit up for it. Fuck no,” he said. “They need to give it to me, and they gon’ make money. I’m not about to pay for my own stuff, that’s stupid … They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let us turn it into more money, and make the fans happy … We can do a lot with it.”

Cube also confirmed that he finished two separate screenplays for Last Friday.

“It was in development hell,” he said of the process. “They just kept giving you note after note after note, never giving you the green light.”

Cube released the last entry in the series, Friday After Next, back in 2002. All in all, there are three films and an animated series in the franchise.

Check out Ice Cube’s appearance on Hotboxin With Mike Tyson below.

