Ice Cube has revealed that he submitted two scripts for a fourth Friday film, but that Warner Brothers rejected both of them. Cube explained what went wrong during a recent appearance on Drink Champs, which was recorded during LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells.

“I’m trying to get it out of Warner Brothers, they don’t believe in the culture man,” Cube told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “I had two scripts. I wrote one; it was the shit. They was like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day-Day in jail, ’cause Craig and Day-Day went to jail for selling weed before it was legal!”

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

He continued: “Then after they rejected it they had all these fucking movies about going to jail: Orange Is The New Black … Get Hard. So then I wrote another script, and the script was really about … the youngsters in the hood having beef with the OG’s in the hood and Craig has to come back and squash that because Smokey’s son is the new Deebo and he’s wylin! They tripped on it man, they fucked around and then John Witherspoon passed. Then Deebo passed … they just fucked it up.”

LL Cool J agreed that the series, “definitely needs to continue.”

The first Friday film was released back in 1995. Two sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next, were released in 2000 and 2002 respectively. Cube has spoken about wanting to get a final Friday film made for years.

Check out Cube’s appearance on Drink Champs below.

[Via]