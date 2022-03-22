In another episode of Trolling on Twitter, a social media user created a firestorm after lying about a forthcoming movie production. For years, Ice Cube has been at odds with movie executives over bringing another installment of Friday to push forward the beloved franchise. Both sides, Warner Bros. and Cube, have contested that the other is to blame for failed attempts at negotiations, and now that John Witherspoon has passed away, fans were under the impression that the possibility of receiving a new Friday film was no more.

However, a random person on Twitter received tens of thousands of likes and retweets after posting, "A ‘Friday’ prequel is in the works for HBO max. Comedian druski and rapper Vince Staples are attached the lead roles." The message arrived with photos of both entertainers, and it was shared far and wide, and eventually, landed on Ice Cube's timeline.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The user returned to offer yet another update about Cube's son being tied to the film. "O'Shea Jackson Jr. the writer of the script says the Movie will go into production this sometime summer."

Now, none of this is true, but like many other fake news reports, it quickly became the talk of Hip Hop. Ice Cube retweeted the post and added, "This is blasphemy." Still, the whole joke got fans talking about if a prequel would actually be a good idea. Check out the posts below.



Twitter