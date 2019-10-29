prequel
- TV"House Of The Dragon" Premiere: Everything You Need To KnowThe new series is set 200 years before "GoT," and follows Daenerys and Jon Snow's ancestors, the Targaryen family.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesViola Davis To Star As Villain In "Hunger Games" PrequelViola Davis has been cast as the lead villain in the "Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."By Cole Blake
- TVDisney Unveils "Star Wars" Prequel "Andor" Trailer, Gets Slammed By Twitter For AK-47 UseThis seems to be the first time an unmodified real-life weapon has made an appearance in the "Star Wars" cinematic universe.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIce Cube Reacts To Fake Report About "Friday" Prequel Starring Druski & Vince StaplesHe's been at odds with Warner Bros. about the "Friday" franchise, but a viral tweet about a prequel did not sit well with the Rap mogul.By Erika Marie
- MoviesTeenage Tony Soprano Earns Stripes In Trailer For "The Many Saints Of Newark"The highly-anticipated prequel gives you all the more reason to hate his mom.By Yoni Yardeni
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Prequel "House Of The Dragon" Begins ProductionHBO has officially got the ball rolling on "House Of The Dragon," the upcoming prequel series to "Game Of Thrones."By Mitch Findlay
- Pop Culture"The Sopranos" Prequel Film "Many Saints Of Newark" To Arrive In The FallAfter being postponed due to COVID-19, the film will finally arrive on September 24th. By Madusa S.
- MoviesChris Evans Cast As Buzz Lightyear In Animated "Toy Story" PrequelEvans replaces Tim Allen as the hero. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Prequel Series "House Of The Dragon" Begins CastingSlow but sure progress. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVSpongeBob Squarepants Is Officially Getting Prequel Series"Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years" will premiere on Nickelodeon in July. By Noah C
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Prequel "House Of The Dragon" Gets Premiere DateDragons are coming. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Mysterious Tweet Gets Conflicting Reactions From FansBut what does it MEAN?By Lynn S.
- TVHBO Pulls Plug On "Game Of Thrones" Prequel SeriesHBO has doled out the Iron Price. By Mitch Findlay