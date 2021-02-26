Friday is one of the most quoted movies of all time. Starring Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Nia Long, Bernie Mac, and more, the 1995 film is celebrated as one of the pinnacles of buddy-comedy stoner films, but for some reason, the latest sequel has been stuck in development for years. Ice Cube is tired of waiting, and he's doing what he can to get the ball rolling on the fourth installment.



Jean-Paul Aussenard/Getty Images

We've been hearing about Last Friday for years. The tentative title for the fourth sequel to Friday has been bounced around but Warner Bros doesn't seem keen on moving forward with it. Ice Cube, the writer and lead actor of the series, is calling out the studio in an attempt to green-light it for production elsewhere, effectively trying to free Friday from their grip.

"#freefriday from the jaws of Warner Bros. who refuses to make more sequels," wrote Cube on Instagram, sharing an animated cartoon of the characters from the movie. "They have hi-jacked the happiness of the culture."

As Cube says, this film shifted the culture, marking a huge moment in Black cinema. It's a moving moment in a lot of people's lives, and another sequel would surely bring a lot of money to the studio. So why isn't it being made?



Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Hopefully, this push from Ice Cube gets something moving on Last Friday. It's long overdue.