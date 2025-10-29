Chris Brown is finally able to leave the United Kingdom and return to the United States, according to a new update on his assault case in London from The Mirror. The outlet reports that Judge Tony Baumgartner has approved a change to the terms of his bail agreement that will allow him to return home under "very stringent" conditions. He issued the ruling in court on Tuesday.
Prosecutor Heide Stonecliffe KC described the bail variations as being agreed upon in "unusual circumstances," explaining, "it shouldn't be considered by those who might be wishing to report on this afterward that these defendants are simply allowed to return to the US unfettered."
Brown is charged alongside Omololu Akinlolu. Judge Baumgartner told the defendants: “Mr Brown and Mr Akinlolu, this means that you will be able to return to the US on the conditions that I have set out in the bail variations order. You will have to come back to the UK when you are required to do so and surrender to bail in accordance with your obligations that follow.”
Chris Brown Assault Trial
Authorities have accused Chris Brown of assaulting a music producer at the Tape club in the U.K. He has pleaded not guilty to charges and maintains his innocence. The trial will begin in October 2026.
In other news, Brown has recently found himself in headlines due to his former collaborator, Kevin McCall. During an appearance on the Back On Figg show, McCall complained about his financial struggles and claimed that Brown hasn't offered to help him out. Brown responded on his Instagram Story. He wrote: “Remember this: you can’t walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE." The two famously worked together on the hit song, "Deuces," in 2010.