Chris Brown is finally able to leave the United Kingdom and return to the United States, according to a new update on his assault case in London from The Mirror. The outlet reports that Judge Tony Baumgartner has approved a change to the terms of his bail agreement that will allow him to return home under "very stringent" conditions. He issued the ruling in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Heide Stonecliffe KC described the bail variations as being agreed upon in "unusual circumstances," explaining, "it shouldn't be considered by those who might be wishing to report on this afterward that these defendants are simply allowed to return to the US unfettered."

Brown is charged alongside Omololu Akinlolu. Judge Baumgartner told the defendants: “Mr Brown and Mr Akinlolu, this means that you will be able to return to the US on the conditions that I have set out in the bail variations order. You will have to come back to the UK when you are required to do so and surrender to bail in accordance with your obligations that follow.”

Chris Brown Assault Trial

Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA.; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills, and singer-songwriter Chris. Brown attend the game between the USC. Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY. Sports via Imagn Images

Authorities have accused Chris Brown of assaulting a music producer at the Tape club in the U.K. He has pleaded not guilty to charges and maintains his innocence. The trial will begin in October 2026.