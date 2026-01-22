Cam’ron Fights With With Ex On-Air After Calling Her A “Bad Investment”

Cam’ron is no stranger to speaking his mind, but his latest moment on the mic turned personal fast. The Harlem rap legend found himself in a heated on-air argument with his ex, Cali O'Dae, during a recent podcast episode after he made a blunt comment about why he never financially supported her. According to Cam’ron, he viewed their relationship as a “bad investment,” a statement that immediately sparked tension and pushed the conversation into uncomfortable territory.

O'dae didn’t hold back in her response. Clearly frustrated, she challenged his mindset about gender roles and responsibility. “As a woman, if I share my body with a man, I shouldn’t expect him to protect or provide for me? That’s what I should teach your daughter? You think men and women are equal?” she said, raising her voice as the exchange intensified.

Cam’ron attempted to clarify his position, explaining that he prefers to “invest” in a woman rather than simply give money without seeing long-term growth or stability. “For me, I’d rather invest in my female than give my female,” he said. That didn’t land well. She quickly fired back, telling him he never invested in her at all.

Cam'ron Sits Down With Ex For Interview

That’s when the conversation took another sharp turn. Cam’ron responded by blaming her past decisions, saying her history of “bad investments” is why she’s currently in nursing school. O'dae pushed back immediately, explaining that she’s been working toward her nursing degree since 2019 and has been steadily building toward that goal.

Cam’ron questioned why the degree still isn’t finished, which led her to explain that she started a business to help fund her education as a form of passive income. Instead of easing the tension, that explanation only added fuel to the fire. Cam’ron dismissed the business idea altogether, calling it yet another bad investment.

Clips from the exchange quickly began circulating online, with viewers split on who was in the wrong. Some sided with Cam’ron, saying he was simply being honest about how he handles money and relationships. Others felt his comments were dismissive and disrespectful, especially given the personal nature of the conversation.