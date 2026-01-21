Cam'ron has shared a teaser for a new freestyle that will premiere on his Talk With Flee show titled "Letter To Dame." On the track, he reminisces about his relationship with Dame Dash and how it came apart. He references their upbringing in Harlem, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder's financial trouble in recent years, and more.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Cam'ron shared a preview of the freestyle and wrote: "RIP BOB-A-LOB 'him we won’t forget about!!.'" He also revealed that he'll show the full version of the song at 5:00 PM, ET on Wednesday.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Cam's focus on Dame. "He still raw but damn he sounds so disappointed and hurt by how lame dame is acting," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "I’ll be glad when unnecessary beef get played out. Dips going out sad."

Why Are Cam'ron & Dame Dash Beefing?

While Cam'ron and Dame Dash's feud can be traced back years, their rivalry heated back up in recent months. 50 Cent purchased the rights to turn Paid In Full into a TV series with Cam's help, which angered Dame. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder also filed a $300 million defamation lawsuit against Cam.

In September, Cam said that his relationship with Dame passed a "point of no return." "This was totally unnecessary," he said at the time. "The way it went about for me, it didn't have to be public, it didn't have to be all this... All I did was not pick the phone up and you keep going on the Internet, looking for Internet sympathy. [...] It isn't like me and Dame haven't had disputes before... But nobody ever knew that... When we had problems, you never heard no problems from me... But he kept going on and on and on."

"You know when this s**t got personal for me?" he continued. "When he was like, 'Cam ain't confrontational... So and so punched him in his face.' [...] For it to come from Dame, you got some deep hate inside that you've been wanting to spew out... And that's when I said, 'Alright, let's do personal.'"