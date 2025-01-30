Omar Gooding Continues Bashing Cam'ron With "Fix Ya Mouth Pt. 2"

Omar Gooding and Cam'ron beefing was not on our 2025 bingo board. The latter shaded Gooding's acting career when he claimed that he needed 50 Cent to revitalize it. Gooding responded by issuing a diss track against Cam'ron titled "Fix Ya Mouth." It was something that led to laughs all around. From the Harlem rapper especially. "“Lol my bad bro. I don’t want no smoke," Cam'ron wrote on social media. Well, Omar Gooding wasn't done with one diss. He decided to run it back with a sequel, "Fix Ya Mouth, Pt. 2."

Omar Gooding decided to poke fun at Cam'ron's musical career. Or rather, the fact that he stopped with music and rebranded himself as a podcaster. "R.I.P. to the old you. You sold your whole soul for a brand new grill and it shows too," Gooding rapped. The actor also took shots at the carefree image Cam used to promote compared to the new "sell out" version. "I miss the you with the gap tooth," Omar Gooding spit. "Lisp and Chinchillas, now he was a killa, but what the f*ck is this?" The decision to release a new diss song is confusing to some, given that things seemed cool between Omar Gooding and Cam'ron.

Omar Gooding Claimed Cam'ron "Sold His Soul"

Gooding issued an Instagram statement after Cam'ron said he didn't want the smoke. He made it seem like he was content squashing things with the rapper. "I dont believe for a SECOND that [Cam] scared of lil ol Big O," Omar Gooding explained. "But if he denies me the smoke then thats that. Guess I’ll take my crayons and put em back in the box since a few of yall think I’m playing." Now that there's a second diss out there, though, it raises all sorts of questions about the situation. It's unclear if Gooding legitimately has issues with Cam'ron or if he's simply getting in the booth for clout.