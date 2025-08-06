Omar Gooding Claps Back At Cam'ron For Trolling Him On Instagram

2018 Trumpet Awards
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 20: Actor Omar Gooding attends the 26th Annual Trumpet Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on January 20, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
On Tuesday, Cam'ron reignited his beef with Omar Gooding, which stems from comments he made on "It Is What It Is."

Omar Gooding has issued a response to Cam'ron after the Dipset rapper called him out on Instagram on Tuesday night. In his post, Cam shared an old picture of Gooding from his childhood with the caption: "@omargooding this you?! I’m back in America. And got 3 weeks before @itiswhatitis_talk starts back up, U still wanna play? U a Nickelodeon kid. Be careful n***a lol."

Taking to the social media platform the following morning, Gooding shared a video of himself in a pool. "That's not it," he began. "That's gonna backfire on you. If you want it, get in the booth. It's that simple. I've already been in there. You wanna hear me again?"

Gooding previously called out Cam'ron on his song, "Fix Ya Mouth," in January. He rapped: “He probably didn’t mean it like he said it, but he said it so f**k that dude/ I know them sneaky freaks and how they think/ They like to booboo and don’t think it stink and then they favorite color’s pink/ But probably call it salmon.”

In the caption of his new post, he teased dropping a full album in October. He wrote: "@mr_camron did your page get hacked?? NOW you want smoke?? Prove it. Pinned my responses so yall can get caught up and judge appropriately. Harlem.. relax .. this aint that .. he know what he said. Album comin in October."

Why Is Omar Gooding Beefing With Cam'ron?

Omar Gooding has been upset with Cam'ron since an episode of It Is What It Is, last December. At the time, Cam'ron remarked that Gooding would have to reach out to 50 Cent in an effort to revive his career.

“No disrespect to nobody I’m talking about like #VingRhames, you sitting around, or Omar Gooding Jr., y’all ni**as sitting around, I would have saved my money and shot my own sh*t by now, but the Black actor has to sit around for a 50 Cent or somebody in your lane to come pick them up [and] put them in something," he said at the time, as caught by The Shade Room.

