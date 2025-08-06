Omar Gooding has issued a response to Cam'ron after the Dipset rapper called him out on Instagram on Tuesday night. In his post, Cam shared an old picture of Gooding from his childhood with the caption: "@omargooding this you?! I’m back in America. And got 3 weeks before @itiswhatitis_talk starts back up, U still wanna play? U a Nickelodeon kid. Be careful n***a lol."

Taking to the social media platform the following morning, Gooding shared a video of himself in a pool. "That's not it," he began. "That's gonna backfire on you. If you want it, get in the booth. It's that simple. I've already been in there. You wanna hear me again?"

Gooding previously called out Cam'ron on his song, "Fix Ya Mouth," in January. He rapped: “He probably didn’t mean it like he said it, but he said it so f**k that dude/ I know them sneaky freaks and how they think/ They like to booboo and don’t think it stink and then they favorite color’s pink/ But probably call it salmon.”

In the caption of his new post, he teased dropping a full album in October. He wrote: "@mr_camron did your page get hacked?? NOW you want smoke?? Prove it. Pinned my responses so yall can get caught up and judge appropriately. Harlem.. relax .. this aint that .. he know what he said. Album comin in October."

Why Is Omar Gooding Beefing With Cam'ron?

Omar Gooding has been upset with Cam'ron since an episode of It Is What It Is, last December. At the time, Cam'ron remarked that Gooding would have to reach out to 50 Cent in an effort to revive his career.