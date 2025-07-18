Cam'ron announced in an Instagram post on July 17 that he took a loss to ChatGPT in a rap battle, a humourous admission from the Dipset star.
"I just had a rap battle against ChatGpt and I lost," he wrote. "N***a response was too fast. Wish I could pop on dat n***a, n***a think he know me." The post included screenshots of ChatGPT's responses.
"Check the AI on the mic," ChatGPT wrote in its first verse. "I got circuits and bars tight/Your rhymes shine dim next to my dad-light/You step in this battle with toddler-moves, amature fight … Your verse is buggy, syntax error in your flow/I debug every line, watch your confidence blow/I craft punchlines slick like I write in Python/You’re stuck in old loops — while I keep evolving, son."
Cam fired back, talking about the bot's artificial . "You on my d**k, pause, nothing but a nuisance," the Harlem rapper wrote. "I’m Cam’ron the one that gets the computers Putin/So you really work for me understand me so don’t start/ I’m cold blooded beloved, and you just have a chrome heart/And I’m not talking about clothing, you a I-robot, and I’m no talking about lyrics boy, I throw shots."
Cam'ron Rap Battle
Cam'ron also included screenshots in which the bot referenced some of his old songs. ChatGPT mentioned the line from his 2006 track "You Gotta Love It," where he mocked Jay-Z for wearing sandals with jeans. It also referenced Cam's hit single "Oh Boy." The bot accused Cam of living in the past.
After that verse, Cam asked the bot: "F*ck Yoo think you talking too??" The bot then responded with another verse that called him a "little man" and a "disgrace." Hopefully, Cam'ron can get a win against ChatGPT if he ever decides to step back into the arena.