Cam'ron Posts Hilarious Rap Battle Loss To ChatGPT On Instagram

BY Devin Morton 464 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
camron-loses-to-chatgpt-hip-hop-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Cam'ron of Dipset attends Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Cam'ron took to Instagram to reveal that he lost a rap battle to ChatGPT in an admittedly humorous fashion.

Cam'ron announced in an Instagram post on July 17 that he took a loss to ChatGPT in a rap battle, a humourous admission from the Dipset star.

"I just had a rap battle against ChatGpt and I lost," he wrote. "N***a response was too fast. Wish I could pop on dat n***a, n***a think he know me." The post included screenshots of ChatGPT's responses.

"Check the AI on the mic," ChatGPT wrote in its first verse. "I got circuits and bars tight/Your rhymes shine dim next to my dad-light/You step in this battle with toddler-moves, amature fight … Your verse is buggy, syntax error in your flow/I debug every line, watch your confidence blow/I craft punchlines slick like I write in Python/You’re stuck in old loops — while I keep evolving, son."

Cam fired back, talking about the bot's artificial . "You on my d**k, pause, nothing but a nuisance," the Harlem rapper wrote. "I’m Cam’ron the one that gets the computers Putin/So you really work for me understand me so don’t start/ I’m cold blooded beloved, and you just have a chrome heart/And I’m not talking about clothing, you a I-robot, and I’m no talking about lyrics boy, I throw shots."

Read More: N.O.R.E. Reveals He Almost Had Cam’Ron Host Drink Champs

Cam'ron Rap Battle

Cam'ron also included screenshots in which the bot referenced some of his old songs. ChatGPT mentioned the line from his 2006 track "You Gotta Love It," where he mocked Jay-Z for wearing sandals with jeans. It also referenced Cam's hit single "Oh Boy." The bot accused Cam of living in the past.

After that verse, Cam asked the bot: "F*ck Yoo think you talking too??" The bot then responded with another verse that called him a "little man" and a "disgrace." Hopefully, Cam'ron can get a win against ChatGPT if he ever decides to step back into the arena.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.9K
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images & Erik Voake/Getty Images Pop Culture Cam'ron Defends Jay-Z After Faizon Love Calls Him Fake 81.2K
Comments 0