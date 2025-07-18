Cam'ron took to Instagram to reveal that he lost a rap battle to ChatGPT in an admittedly humorous fashion.

After that verse, Cam asked the bot: "F*ck Yoo think you talking too??" The bot then responded with another verse that called him a "little man" and a "disgrace." Hopefully, Cam'ron can get a win against ChatGPT if he ever decides to step back into the arena.

Cam'ron also included screenshots in which the bot referenced some of his old songs. ChatGPT mentioned the line from his 2006 track "You Gotta Love It," where he mocked Jay-Z for wearing sandals with jeans. It also referenced Cam's hit single "Oh Boy." The bot accused Cam of living in the past.

Cam fired back, talking about the bot's artificial . "You on my d**k, pause, nothing but a nuisance," the Harlem rapper wrote. "I’m Cam’ron the one that gets the computers Putin/So you really work for me understand me so don’t start/ I’m cold blooded beloved, and you just have a chrome heart/And I’m not talking about clothing, you a I-robot, and I’m no talking about lyrics boy, I throw shots."

"Check the AI on the mic," ChatGPT wrote in its first verse. "I got circuits and bars tight/Your rhymes shine dim next to my dad-light/You step in this battle with toddler-moves, amature fight … Your verse is buggy, syntax error in your flow/I debug every line, watch your confidence blow/I craft punchlines slick like I write in Python/You’re stuck in old loops — while I keep evolving, son."

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.