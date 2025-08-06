Cam’ron Continues Targeting Omar Gooding With Another Fiery Instagram Post

BY Cole Blake 1069 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
One Court Draft Week Players House Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Camron attends One Court Draft Week attends Players House Party at NBPA Headquarters on June 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Omar Gooding used the feud with Cam'ron to promote his upcoming album, which he plans on releasing in October.

Cam’ron took aim at Omar Gooding on Instagram on Tuesday night after the actor released a diss track targeting him, earlier this year. In doing so, Cam posted a picture from Gooding's youth and warned him to "be careful" before his talk show, It Is What It Is, returns in three weeks.

"@omargooding this you?!" Cam'ron wrote. "I’m back in America. And got 3 weeks before @itiswhatitis_talk starts back up, U still wanna play? U a Nickelodeon kid. Be careful n***a lol."

Gooding has already responded to Cam'ron's post with a video on Instagram. Filming himself in a pool on Wednesday morning, he said: "That's not it. That's gonna backfire on you. If you want it, get in the booth. It's that simple. I've already been in there. You wanna hear me again?" In the caption, he teased dropping an album in October.

Read More: Cam'ron Posts Hilarious Rap Battle Loss To ChatGPT On Instagram

Why Are Cam’ron & Omar Gooding Beefing?

Cam'ron's feud with Omar Gooding began during an episode of It Is What It Is, last December. In discussing Gooding, he remarked that he'd have to reach out to 50 Cent in an effort to revive his career. “No disrespect to nobody I’m talking about like #VingRhames, you sitting around, or Omar Gooding Jr., y’all ni**as sitting around, I would have saved my money and shot my own sh*t by now, but the Black actor has to sit around for a 50 Cent or somebody in your lane to come pick them up [and] put them in something," he said, as caught by The Shade Room.

Gooding ended up responding on his song, "Fix Ya Mouth," in January. He rapped: “He probably didn’t mean it like he said it, but he said it so f**k that dude/ I know them sneaky freaks and how they think/ They like to booboo and don’t think it stink and then they favorite color’s pink/ But probably call it salmon.”

Read More: GELO Claps Back At Cam'ron In XXL Freshman Freestyle

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Celebrities Visit Hallmark Channel's "Home &amp; Family" Music Omar Gooding Continues Bashing Cam'ron With "Fix Ya Mouth Pt. 2" 4.3K
Red Carpet Screening Event For Disney's "Saturdays" Pop Culture Omar Gooding Goes Ballistic On Cam'ron For Black Actor Comments In New Diss Track 3.4K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 5.9K
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images & Erik Voake/Getty Images Pop Culture Cam'ron Defends Jay-Z After Faizon Love Calls Him Fake 81.2K
Comments 0