Cam’ron took aim at Omar Gooding on Instagram on Tuesday night after the actor released a diss track targeting him, earlier this year. In doing so, Cam posted a picture from Gooding's youth and warned him to "be careful" before his talk show, It Is What It Is, returns in three weeks.

"@omargooding this you?!" Cam'ron wrote. "I’m back in America. And got 3 weeks before @itiswhatitis_talk starts back up, U still wanna play? U a Nickelodeon kid. Be careful n***a lol."

Gooding has already responded to Cam'ron's post with a video on Instagram. Filming himself in a pool on Wednesday morning, he said: "That's not it. That's gonna backfire on you. If you want it, get in the booth. It's that simple. I've already been in there. You wanna hear me again?" In the caption, he teased dropping an album in October.

Why Are Cam’ron & Omar Gooding Beefing?

Cam'ron's feud with Omar Gooding began during an episode of It Is What It Is, last December. In discussing Gooding, he remarked that he'd have to reach out to 50 Cent in an effort to revive his career. “No disrespect to nobody I’m talking about like #VingRhames, you sitting around, or Omar Gooding Jr., y’all ni**as sitting around, I would have saved my money and shot my own sh*t by now, but the Black actor has to sit around for a 50 Cent or somebody in your lane to come pick them up [and] put them in something," he said, as caught by The Shade Room.