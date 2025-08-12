Cam'ron posted a video on Instagram, Tuesday, explaining the backstory of his feud with Omar Gooding. In doing so, he alleged that he recently hired him for a fake movie in Miami just to troll him.

In the video, Cam'ron admits that Gooding's diss records are "actually pretty good." "I was like, 'damn this n****s buggin'. So, when I did my freestyle, I said, 'Please don't mention me with no Omar Gooding.' He did another record," Cam begins.

He then explains that he needed to focus on It Is What It Is, so he put the situation on the backburner for the time being. Now that he's on vacation, he says he has the time to address Gooding more directly.

Cam also claims that he secretly hired Gooding to work on a film a few weeks ago, but the project will never see the light of day. "That movie never coming out," he remarks. "I booked you. And I was laughing at you behind the scenes. I was there. I was sitting there laughing at you."

Why Are Cam'ron & Omar Gooding Beefing?

Cam'ron's feud with Omar Gooding began during an episode of It Is What It Is, last December. In discussing Gooding, he referred to him as "Jr." and said that he'd have to reach out to 50 Cent in an effort to revive his career. “No disrespect to nobody I’m talking about like #VingRhames, you sitting around, or Omar Gooding Jr., y’all ni**as sitting around, I would have saved my money and shot my own sh*t by now, but the Black actor has to sit around for a 50 Cent or somebody in your lane to come pick them up [and] put them in something," he said, as caught by The Shade Room.

Gooding ended up taking issue with the criticism and dropped a diss track in response. He rapped: “He probably didn’t mean it like he said it, but he said it so f**k that dude/ I know them sneaky freaks and how they think/ They like to booboo and don’t think it stink and then they favorite color’s pink/ But probably call it salmon.”

The feud reignited when Cam trolled Gooding on Instagram, earlier this month, with a throwback photo from his childhood. "@omargooding this you?!" Cam'ron wrote. "I’m back in America. And got 3 weeks before @itiswhatitis_talk starts back up, U still wanna play? U a Nickelodeon kid. Be careful n***a lol."